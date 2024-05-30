Irdeto Wins for Anti-Piracy at the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

AMSTERDAM, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irdeto, the world leader in digital platform cybersecurity, is thrilled to announce that we have been selected as the winner of the Anti-Piracy category at the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.



As one of the most reputable awards body in the industry, the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards has earned global recognition for spotlighting the successes of the foremost contributors to the cybersecurity space with rigorous attention from the expert community. The awards connect with an extensive network of over 600,000 cybersecurity professionals.

This year, Irdeto is proud to have been recognized for its signature Anti-Piracy Services - a comprehensive suite of solutions tailored to meet the broad demands of content creators, broadcasters and service providers in the battle against illegal content sharing. Leveraging advanced technology and extensive industry expertise, these services stand as an all-in resource for detecting, addressing and thwarting the unauthorized distribution and viewing of protected content across a variety of platforms and channels.

Key features:

Internet Monitoring and Enforcement: Irdeto employs advanced web-scanning technologies to oversee online activity, including sites, social media, and file-sharing networks, for copyright violations. Upon detection, Irdeto initiates legal measures, such as sending cease and desist orders, to eliminate the pirated content.

Watermarking Technology: Irdeto’s watermarking solutions implant invisible, distinct markers within media assets, allowing for the tracking of illicit copies to their origin. The technology also aids in pinpointing the breach source and thus executing precise legal action against the violators.

Live Event Protection: With a focus on safeguarding the integrity of live streams, such as sports events, Irdeto employs real-time surveillance and swift intervention strategies to identify and disrupt unauthorized broadcasts, thus preserving the commercial interests and values of content rights owners.

Cybersecurity Services: Recognizing the profound role of cyber threats in enabling piracy, Irdeto stays at the forefront of providing cybersecurity solutions to defend content dissemination frameworks and infrastructures against digital intrusions, viruses and other cyber-attacks.

Forensic Investigations and Legal Support: Irdeto offers robust investigative services to collect evidence of piracy and assists in legal proceedings against the infringers, contributing to the unequivocal enforcement of intellectual property laws.

Global Reach and Intelligence: With an extensive network of anti-piracy professionals and access to exhaustive data on piracy patterns and strategies, Irdeto equips clients with actionable intelligence to preemptively counteract potential threats.

Catering to the unique needs of the entertainment, sports and media industries, Irdeto Anti-Piracy Services leverages decades of deep expertise to offer scalable and effective solutions against the ever-evolving landscape of digital piracy.

“We congratulate Irdeto on being recognized as an award winner in the Anti-Piracy category of the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards,” said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the Information Security Community on LinkedIn, which has organized the 9th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. “With over 600 entries across more than 300 categories, the awards are highly competitive. Your achievement reflects an outstanding commitment to the core principles of excellence, innovation, and leadership in cybersecurity.”

Doug Lowther, Irdeto’s CEO, expressed pride in the company’s latest achievement. “Receiving this recognition is a reflection of our deep-seated dedication to pioneering the highest standards in cybersecurity. With a well-defined vision for a securely connected world and a multi-year record of industry leadership, we’re honored to once again receive validation of our pursuits by the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards,” he added.

