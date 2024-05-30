Stromal Vascular Fraction Global Strategic Research Report 2024-2030: Extensive Therapeutic Scope Set to Stimulate Growth, Soft Tissue Segment Leads the Market

Dublin, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stromal Vascular Fraction - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Stromal Vascular Fraction Market to Reach $116.9 Million by 2030
The global market for Stromal Vascular Fraction estimated at US$86.2 Million in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$116.9 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2023-2030. Isolation Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.7% CAGR and reach US$91.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Aspiration Products segment is estimated at 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The global stromal vascular fraction (SVF) market is poised for significant growth, driven by extensive therapeutic applications and advancements in stem cell research. Key competitors in the SVF market hold varying market shares in 2023, reflecting a competitive landscape focused on innovation and expansion. Stem cells, particularly SVF, offer a wide range of applications in regenerative medicine, making them a critical area of focus.
SVF is derived through a specific production method involving the isolation of cells from adipose tissue. The SVF cell procedure, along with its composition, content, and source, plays a crucial role in its effectiveness. The mechanism of action of SVF involves various clinical applications, with ongoing research and clinical trials supporting its safety and efficiency. Despite certain limitations, the scope for SVF applications continues to expand.
Globally, the SVF market is expected to grow, with the soft tissue segment leading the way. North America currently dominates the market, while the Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest growth. The market's growth is propelled by drivers such as the extensive application scope of SVF, rising focus on non-enzymatic isolation techniques, and strong research efforts aimed at optimizing tissue recovery and developing better cell therapies.
However, the market also faces restraints, including regulatory challenges and the need for standardized procedures. Despite these challenges, recent market activities indicate a trend towards product innovation, with companies investing in the development of new SVF isolation products. This innovation is essential for expanding their footprint in the SVF market and capitalizing on lucrative opportunities.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $30.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR
The Stromal Vascular Fraction market in the U.S. is estimated at US$30.9 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 3.6% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|214
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$86.2 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$116.9 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Stromal Vascular Fraction - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Stem Cells, Application Areas, and the Different Types: A Prelude
- Applications of Stem Cells
- Types of Stem Cells
- Stromal Vascular Fraction: An Introduction
- Production Method for SVF
- SVF Cell Procedure
- SVF Composition, Content, and Source
- SVF: Mechanism of Action
- SVF: Clinical Applications
- Safety and Efficiency of SVF
- Clinical Trials and Regulations Related to SVF
- Limitations and Scope
- GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
- Extensive Therapeutic Scope Set to Stimulate Growth of Global Stromal Vascular Fraction Market
- Soft Tissue Segment Leads the Market
- North America Dominates the Global Market, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth
- Lucrative Opportunities & Restraints
- Market Restraints
- Salient Drivers Offering Growth Impetus to Stromal Vascular Fraction Market
- Extensive Application Scope
- Rising Focus on Non-Enzymatic Isolation Techniques
- Strong Research Focus on Optimization of Tissue Recovery
- Consistent Efforts to Develop Better Cell Therapies
- Competition
- Players Bet on Product Innovation to Push Footprint in Stromal Vascular Fraction Market
- Recent Market Activity
- SVF Isolation Products Continue to Make Gains
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Regenerative Medicine: A Promising Application of Stromal Vascular Fraction
- Increased Prevalence of Musculoskeletal Disorders & Knee Osteoarthritis Steers Market Expansion
- Use of SVF in Osteoarthritis Treatment
- Surging Demand for Aesthetic & Reconstructive Therapies Enhances Market Prospects
- Increasing Awareness about Stem Cell Therapy Augurs Well
- Innovative Methods Become Relevant in Optimizing Tissue Recovery
- Stromal Vascular Formation Holds Significance for Chronic Diseases
- Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others
- Stromal Vascular Fraction in Diabetic Care
- Rising Diabetes Prevalence Presents Opportunity for iPSCs Market
- Low Temperature Settings Optimize Vitality of Adipose Tissue-derived SVFs
- SVF Offers Helpful Microenvironment to Regulate ASC Activity under Specific Clinical Conditions
- Swift Influx of Stem Cell Therapies Requires Alternate Regulatory Pathway Covering Autologous SVF
- The Counterview
- Contrast with Regulatory Framework Covering HCT/Ps
- Aging Demographics Add to the Global Burden of Chronic Diseases, Presenting Opportunities for Stromal Vascular Fracture
- Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide
- High Incidence of Neurological Disorders: A Key Market Driver
- Annual Incidence of Adult-Onset Neurologic Disorders in the US
- Diagnosed Prevalence Cases of Parkinson's Disease Across Select Countries
- Increase in Healthcare Spending Stirs Demand for Stromal Vascular Formation
- Expansion of Private Hospitals in Rural Areas
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 25 Featured)
- GE HealthCare PLC
- Kyocera Corporation
- Stempeutics Research Pvt., Ltd.
- Genesis Biosystems, Inc.
- IntelliCell BioSciences, Inc.
- human med AG
- InGeneron, Inc.
- iXCells Biotechnologies
- Jointechlabs, Inc.
- Froceth
- GID BIO
- Obatala Sciences
