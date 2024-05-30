Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market (2023-2034) to Grow by $8.28 Billion - Opportunity Analysis by Treatment, Distribution Channel, and Region Featuring Profiles of the Top 10+ Market Players

Dublin, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Duchenne muscular dystrophy treatment market accounted for USD 3.19 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 11.47 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 12.34% during the forecast period 2024-2034. The market will grow due to the increasing prevalence of DMD, the growing demand for novel therapies, increased research and development (R&D) activities, the increased awareness of DMD and treatment options, and the growing focus on orphan drugs.



Pharmaceutical companies and academic organizations are investing significantly in discovering new, more effective DMD treatments. This corresponds to a strong pipeline of possible medicines, which keeps the market vibrant and forward-looking. Successful clinical trials and regulatory approvals for these innovative treatments will bolster market expansion. For instance, Sarepta Therapeutics reported favorable results from their Phase 3 ESSENCE trial, which evaluated SRP-5051, an experimental exon-skipping treatment for DMD.



By treatment, the steroid therapy segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global Duchenne muscular dystrophy treatment market in 2023 owing to the extensive clinical experience, established efficacy, and widespread adoption as a standard of care for managing symptoms and delaying disease progression in DMD patients. For instance, in December 2023, PTC Therapeutics announced the start of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for PTC966, a possible therapy for DMD. Additionally, the molecular therapies segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapid advancements in gene editing technologies, promising results from clinical trials, and the potential for personalized treatments targeting the underlying genetic cause of DMD.



By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global Duchenne muscular dystrophy treatment market in 2023 owing to the increased availability of specialty medications, including steroids and emerging therapies, and the convenience of accessing comprehensive care and specialized medications within hospital settings. For instance, in November 2023, Pfizer Inc. reported promising top-line findings from its Phase 3 STRIVE-EU trial of golodirsen for the treatment of DMD. Additionally, the retail pharmacies segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for convenience, expanding distribution networks, and increased accessibility of DMD treatments for patients in community settings.



North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, strong regulatory support for orphan drug development, and a higher prevalence of DMD cases compared to other regions. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing awareness, improving healthcare infrastructure, and rising investments in rare disease research and development initiatives. For instance, in January 2023, Solid Biosciences announced the start of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for SGT-001, an experimental microdystrophin gene therapy for DMD.



Report Scope

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2034

Market Forecast by Treatment, and Distribution Channel

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries

Exhaustive Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Market Players

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market Overview



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Environment Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

4.2. PESTEL Analysis

4.3. SWOT Analysis



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Drivers Analysis

5.2. Restraints Analysis

5.3. Opportunities Analysis

5.4. Threats Analysis

5.5. Trend Analysis



6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

7. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market: Treatment Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Treatment Segment Opportunity Analysis

7.2. Molecular Therapies

7.3. Steroid Therapy

7.4. Non-steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

7.5. Others

8. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Distribution Channel Segment Opportunity Analysis

8.2. Hospital Pharmacies

8.3. Retail Pharmacies

8.4. Online Pharmacies

9. Regional Market Analysis

9.1. Regional Market Opportunity Analysis

10. North America Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market

11. Europe Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market

12. Asia Pacific Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market

13. Latin America Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market

14. MEA Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market

15. Competitor Analysis

15.1. Company Market Share Analysis, 2023

15.2. Major Recent Developments



16. Company Profiles

16.1. Sarepta Therapeutics

16.2. PTC Therapeutics

16.3. Pfizer Inc.

16.4. Santhera Pharmaceuticals

16.5. Solid Biosciences

16.6. Wave Life Sciences

16.7. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

16.8. Roche Holdings

16.9. FibroGen, Inc.

16.10. Capricor Therapeutics

16.11. ReveraGen BioPharma

16.12. NS Pharma (a subsidiary of Nippon Shinyaku)

16.13. Italfarmaco Group

16.14. Nippon Shinyaku Co. Ltd.

16.15. Summit Therapeutics PLC



17. Conclusion



18. Recommendations

