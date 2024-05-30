Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market (2023-2034) to Grow by $8.28 Billion - Opportunity Analysis by Treatment, Distribution Channel, and Region Featuring Profiles of the Top 10+ Market Players

Dublin, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Duchenne muscular dystrophy treatment market accounted for USD 3.19 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 11.47 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 12.34% during the forecast period 2024-2034. The market will grow due to the increasing prevalence of DMD, the growing demand for novel therapies, increased research and development (R&D) activities, the increased awareness of DMD and treatment options, and the growing focus on orphan drugs.
Pharmaceutical companies and academic organizations are investing significantly in discovering new, more effective DMD treatments. This corresponds to a strong pipeline of possible medicines, which keeps the market vibrant and forward-looking. Successful clinical trials and regulatory approvals for these innovative treatments will bolster market expansion. For instance, Sarepta Therapeutics reported favorable results from their Phase 3 ESSENCE trial, which evaluated SRP-5051, an experimental exon-skipping treatment for DMD.
By treatment, the steroid therapy segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global Duchenne muscular dystrophy treatment market in 2023 owing to the extensive clinical experience, established efficacy, and widespread adoption as a standard of care for managing symptoms and delaying disease progression in DMD patients. For instance, in December 2023, PTC Therapeutics announced the start of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for PTC966, a possible therapy for DMD. Additionally, the molecular therapies segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapid advancements in gene editing technologies, promising results from clinical trials, and the potential for personalized treatments targeting the underlying genetic cause of DMD.
By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global Duchenne muscular dystrophy treatment market in 2023 owing to the increased availability of specialty medications, including steroids and emerging therapies, and the convenience of accessing comprehensive care and specialized medications within hospital settings. For instance, in November 2023, Pfizer Inc. reported promising top-line findings from its Phase 3 STRIVE-EU trial of golodirsen for the treatment of DMD. Additionally, the retail pharmacies segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for convenience, expanding distribution networks, and increased accessibility of DMD treatments for patients in community settings.
North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, strong regulatory support for orphan drug development, and a higher prevalence of DMD cases compared to other regions. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing awareness, improving healthcare infrastructure, and rising investments in rare disease research and development initiatives. For instance, in January 2023, Solid Biosciences announced the start of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for SGT-001, an experimental microdystrophin gene therapy for DMD.
Report Scope
- Base Year: 2023
- Forecast Period: 2024-2034
- Market Forecast by Treatment, and Distribution Channel
- Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries
- Exhaustive Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Market Players
Key Topics Covered
1. Research Methodology
2. Introduction
2.1. Market Definition
2.2. Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market Overview
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Environment Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Forces Analysis
4.2. PESTEL Analysis
4.3. SWOT Analysis
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Drivers Analysis
5.2. Restraints Analysis
5.3. Opportunities Analysis
5.4. Threats Analysis
5.5. Trend Analysis
6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis
7. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market: Treatment Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Treatment Segment Opportunity Analysis
7.2. Molecular Therapies
7.3. Steroid Therapy
7.4. Non-steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)
7.5. Others
8. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Distribution Channel Segment Opportunity Analysis
8.2. Hospital Pharmacies
8.3. Retail Pharmacies
8.4. Online Pharmacies
9. Regional Market Analysis
9.1. Regional Market Opportunity Analysis
10. North America Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market
11. Europe Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market
12. Asia Pacific Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market
13. Latin America Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market
14. MEA Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market
15. Competitor Analysis
15.1. Company Market Share Analysis, 2023
15.2. Major Recent Developments
16. Company Profiles
16.1. Sarepta Therapeutics
16.2. PTC Therapeutics
16.3. Pfizer Inc.
16.4. Santhera Pharmaceuticals
16.5. Solid Biosciences
16.6. Wave Life Sciences
16.7. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals
16.8. Roche Holdings
16.9. FibroGen, Inc.
16.10. Capricor Therapeutics
16.11. ReveraGen BioPharma
16.12. NS Pharma (a subsidiary of Nippon Shinyaku)
16.13. Italfarmaco Group
16.14. Nippon Shinyaku Co. Ltd.
16.15. Summit Therapeutics PLC
17. Conclusion
18. Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xliaa6
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.