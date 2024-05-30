Early Signals by WOO X: Gigachad, Foxy, and Bitcoin Wizards are rising while ETH awaits a decisive breakthrough above $3,800

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOO X Research, the analysis team of the global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform WOO X , shares its latest market insights on the current trends in the crypto landscape.



Market Overview:

BTC hit a low of $67,124, with a downward trend in the evening (UTC+8 timezone), followed by slow upward movement during the day. Looking at the candlestick chart, BTC has formed an important support level at the daily level, currently around $67,000. If it breaks this support in the short term, the probability of further adjustment increases. ETH oscillated downward from its high, needing a strong breakthrough above $3,800 to see a recovery.

BTC Spot ETF:

As of May 29th, updated data shows that the net inflow of BTC spot ETF reached $13.74 billion, with a daily net inflow of $3.76 million and a daily trading volume of $584 million. The ETF's net assets account for 4.33% of BTC's market value. Main observations include:

GBTC: A daily net outflow of $31 million, with a cumulative net outflow of $18 billion. The daily trading volume is $256 million, and the current net asset value is $19.28 billion.

FBTC: A daily net inflow of $18 million, with a cumulative net inflow of $9 billion. The daily trading volume is $221 million, and the current net asset value is $10.94 billion.

ARKB: A daily net inflow of $4 million, with a cumulative net inflow of $3 billion. The daily trading volume is $62.88 million, and the current net asset value is $3.28 billion.



Bitcoin Wizards (up 60% in a day):

As a prominent IP in the BTC ecosystem, Bitcoin Wizards originated from a Reddit Bitcoin community initiative in February 2013 to promote BTC positively. The white-robed wizard @mavensbot submitted a wizard portrait with "Magic Internet Money" written on it, called Bitcoin wizard, which received the most recognition—30 likes. Inspired by the wizard, the founder of Doge entered Web3. The market recently speculated on all circulating memes, raising WZRD's market value to $121 million.

Foxy (up 25% in a day):

Foxy is the first meme on the Linea ecosystem and has been endorsed by teams at Linea. Its market value is only $56.38 million, with a trading volume of $49.39 million in the last 24 hours. It has been listed on mainstream exchanges such as WOO X.

Gigachad (up 28.7% in a day):

A meme built on Solana, Gigachad is derived from a photo of Russian bodybuilder Ernest Khalimov, known as "Gigachad" for his perfect physique and jawline. The token has a market value of $34.59 million, with on-chain liquidity of $839,000 and a growth rate of over 30% in the last 24 hours.

