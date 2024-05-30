Global Advanced Li-ion and Beyond Lithium Batteries Market 2024-2035 with Profiles of 340+ Companies, Their Strategies, Products and Technologies

Dublin, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Advanced Li-ion and Beyond Lithium Batteries 2024-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Market for Advanced Li-ion and Beyond Lithium Batteries 2024-2035 provides a comprehensive analysis of the current Li-ion batteries market plus advanced types including Lithium-metal batteries, Lithium-sulfur batteries, and Solid-state batteries
Advanced Li-ion and beyond lithium batteries are designed to meet the growing demand for high-energy-density, long-lasting, and cost-effective energy storage solutions in various applications, such as electric vehicles, grid storage, consumer electronics, and stationary power.
Beyond lithium batteries that explore alternative chemistries and materials are also covered including Sodium-ion batteries, Aluminum-ion batteries and Redox flow batteries. Other advanced battery concepts include flexible batteries, transparent batteries, degradable batteries, and printed batteries. These innovations aim to cater to specific application requirements and environmental concerns.
The report provides an overview of the global market for advanced Li-ion batteries, segmented by key applications such as electric vehicles (EVs), grid storage, consumer electronics, and stationary batteries. It discusses the market drivers, megatrends, and the role of advanced materials in battery development. The report also highlights the motivation behind the development of beyond lithium batteries.
A significant portion of the report is dedicated to Li-ion batteries, covering various aspects such as anode materials (graphite, lithium titanate, lithium metal, and silicon anodes), cathode materials (high-nickel, high-manganese, and zero-cobalt cathodes), electrolytes, binders, conductive additives, separators, and recycling techniques. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the silicon anode market, including its benefits, performance, manufacturing, costs, and applications in EVs, consumer electronics, and energy storage.
The report then delves into beyond lithium technologies, such as lithium-metal, lithium-sulfur, lithium and niobate titanate, sodium-ion, sodium-sulfur, aluminum-ion, solid-state, flexible, transparent, degradable, printed, and redox flow batteries. Each technology is discussed in detail, covering aspects such as technology description, advantages, challenges, SWOT analysis, global revenues, and product developers.
The report also includes an extensive section on company profiles, featuring over 340 companies active in the advanced battery market. These profiles provide valuable insights into the strategies, products, and technologies of key players in the industry.
Key Topics Covered:
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
1.1 Report scope
1.2 Research methodology
2 INTRODUCTION
2.1 The global market for advanced Li-ion batteries
2.1.1 Electric vehicles
2.1.2 Grid storage
2.1.3 Consumer electronics
2.1.4 Stationary batteries
2.2 Market drivers
2.3 Battery market megatrends
2.4 Advanced materials for batteries
2.5 Motivation for battery development beyond lithium
2.6 Battery chemistries
3 LI-ION BATTERIES
3.1 Types of Lithium Batteries
3.2 Anode materials
3.3 SWOT analysis
3.4 Trends in the Li-ion battery market
3.5 Silicon anodes
3.6 Li-ion electrolytes
3.7 Cathodes
3.8 Binders and conductive additives
3.9 Separators
3.10 Platinum group metals
3.11 Li-ion battery market players
3.12 Li-ion recycling
3.13 Global revenues
4 LITHIUM-METAL BATTERIES
4.1 Technology description
4.2 Lithium-metal anodes
4.3 Energy density
4.4 Anode-less Cells
4.5 Lithium-metal and solid-state batteries
4.6 Hybrid batteries
4.7 High energy Li-ion anode technology
4.8 Applications
4.9 Challenges
4.10 SWOT analysis
4.11 Product developers
5 LITHIUM-SULFUR BATTERIES
5.1 Technology description
5.2 SWOT analysis
5.3 Global revenues
5.4 Product developers
6 LITHIUM AND NIOBATE TITANATE (LTO/XNO) BATTERIES
6.1 Technology description
6.2 Niobium titanium oxide (NTO)
6.2.1 Niobium tungsten oxide
6.2.2 Vanadium oxide anodes
6.3 Global revenues
6.4 Product developers
7 SODIUM-ION (NA-ION) BATTERIES
7.1 Technology description
7.1.1 Cathode materials
7.1.2 Anode materials
7.1.3 Electrolytes
7.2 Comparative analysis with other battery types
7.3 Cost comparison with Li-ion
7.4 Materials in sodium-ion battery cells
7.5 SWOT analysis
7.6 Global revenues
7.7 Product developers
7.7.1 Battery Manufacturers
7.7.2 Large Corporations
7.7.3 Automotive Companies
7.7.4 Chemicals and Materials Firms
8 SODIUM-SULFUR BATTERIES
8.1 Technology description
8.2 Applications
8.3 SWOT analysis
9 ALUMINIUM-ION BATTERIES
9.1 Technology description
9.2 SWOT analysis
9.3 Commercialization
9.4 Global revenues
9.5 Product developers
10 SOLID STATE BATTERIES
10.1 Technology description
10.2 Features and advantages
10.3 Technical specifications
10.4 Types
10.5 Microbatteries
10.6 Bulk type solid-state batteries
10.7 SWOT analysis
10.8 Limitations
10.9 Global revenues
10.10 Product developers
11 FLEXIBLE BATTERIES
11.1 Technology description
11.2 Technical specifications
11.3 Flexible electronics
11.4 Flexible and wearable Metal-sulfur batteries
11.5 Flexible and wearable Metal-air batteries
11.6 Flexible Lithium-ion Batteries
11.7 Flexible Li/S batteries
11.8 Flexible lithium-manganese dioxide (Li-MnO2) batteries
11.9 Flexible zinc-based batteries
11.10 Fiber-shaped batteries
11.11 Energy harvesting combined with wearable energy storage devices
11.12 SWOT analysis
11.13 Global revenues
11.14 Product developers
12 TRANSPARENT BATTERIES
12.1 Technology description
12.2 Components
12.3 SWOT analysis
12.4 Market outlook
13 DEGRADABLE BATTERIES
13.1 Technology description
13.2 Components
13.3 SWOT analysis
13.4 Market outlook
13.5 Product developers
14 PRINTED BATTERIES
14.1 Technical specifications
14.2 Components
14.3 Design
14.4 Key features
14.5 Printable current collectors
14.6 Printable electrodes
14.7 Materials
14.8 Applications
14.9 Printing techniques
14.10 Lithium-ion (LIB) printed batteries
14.11 Zinc-based printed batteries
14.12 3D Printed batteries
14.13 SWOT analysis
14.14 Global revenues
14.15 Product developers
15 REDOX FLOW BATTERIES
15.1 Technology description
15.2 Types
15.2.1 Vanadium redox flow batteries (VRFB)
15.2.2 Zinc-bromine flow batteries (ZnBr)
15.2.3 Polysulfide bromine flow batteries (PSB)
15.2.4 Iron-chromium flow batteries (ICB)
15.2.5 All-Iron flow batteries
15.2.6 Zinc-iron (Zn-Fe) flow batteries
15.2.7 Hydrogen-bromine (H-Br) flow batteries
15.2.8 Hydrogen-Manganese (H-Mn) flow batteries
15.2.9 Organic flow batteries
15.2.10 Emerging Flow-Batteries
15.2.11 Hybrid Flow Batteries
15.3 Markets for redox flow batteries
15.4 Global revenues
16 ZN-BASED BATTERIES
16.1 Technology description
16.1.1 Zinc-Air batteries
16.1.2 Zinc-ion batteries
16.1.3 Zinc-bromide
16.2 Market outlook
16.3 Product developers
17 COMPANY PROFILES (351 company profiles)
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- 6K Energy
- Addionics
- Alsym Energy
- Atlas Materials
- Basquevolt
- Brill Power
- BTR New Material Group
- CMBlu Energy AG
- Coreshell
- Echion Technologies
- Enerpoly
- Enovix
- EnPower Inc
- ESS Tech
- Factorial
- Flow Aluminum, Inc.
- Forsee Power
- Ganfeng Lithium
- Gotion High Tech
- Graphene Manufacturing Group
- High Performace Battery Holding AG
- Inobat
- Inx
- Ionblox
- LeydenJar Technologies
- LionVolt
- Li-Metal Corp
- Lyten
- Nano One Materials
- Nanomakers
- Our Next Energy (ONE)
- Prieto Battery
- QuantumScape
- Relectrify
- Sicona Battery Technologies
- Sila Nanotechnologies
- Sion Power
- Solid Power
- Solidion Technology
- Stabl Energy
- Storedot
- Talent New Energy
- TasmanIon
- VoltR
- VFlowTech
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i88ump
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.