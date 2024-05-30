Global Advanced Li-ion and Beyond Lithium Batteries Market 2024-2035 with Profiles of 340+ Companies, Their Strategies, Products and Technologies

Dublin, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Advanced Li-ion and Beyond Lithium Batteries 2024-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market for Advanced Li-ion and Beyond Lithium Batteries 2024-2035 provides a comprehensive analysis of the current Li-ion batteries market plus advanced types including Lithium-metal batteries, Lithium-sulfur batteries, and Solid-state batteries

Advanced Li-ion and beyond lithium batteries are designed to meet the growing demand for high-energy-density, long-lasting, and cost-effective energy storage solutions in various applications, such as electric vehicles, grid storage, consumer electronics, and stationary power.

Beyond lithium batteries that explore alternative chemistries and materials are also covered including Sodium-ion batteries, Aluminum-ion batteries and Redox flow batteries. Other advanced battery concepts include flexible batteries, transparent batteries, degradable batteries, and printed batteries. These innovations aim to cater to specific application requirements and environmental concerns.

The report provides an overview of the global market for advanced Li-ion batteries, segmented by key applications such as electric vehicles (EVs), grid storage, consumer electronics, and stationary batteries. It discusses the market drivers, megatrends, and the role of advanced materials in battery development. The report also highlights the motivation behind the development of beyond lithium batteries.

A significant portion of the report is dedicated to Li-ion batteries, covering various aspects such as anode materials (graphite, lithium titanate, lithium metal, and silicon anodes), cathode materials (high-nickel, high-manganese, and zero-cobalt cathodes), electrolytes, binders, conductive additives, separators, and recycling techniques. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the silicon anode market, including its benefits, performance, manufacturing, costs, and applications in EVs, consumer electronics, and energy storage.

The report then delves into beyond lithium technologies, such as lithium-metal, lithium-sulfur, lithium and niobate titanate, sodium-ion, sodium-sulfur, aluminum-ion, solid-state, flexible, transparent, degradable, printed, and redox flow batteries. Each technology is discussed in detail, covering aspects such as technology description, advantages, challenges, SWOT analysis, global revenues, and product developers.

The report also includes an extensive section on company profiles, featuring over 340 companies active in the advanced battery market. These profiles provide valuable insights into the strategies, products, and technologies of key players in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.1 Report scope

1.2 Research methodology

2 INTRODUCTION

2.1 The global market for advanced Li-ion batteries

2.1.1 Electric vehicles

2.1.2 Grid storage

2.1.3 Consumer electronics

2.1.4 Stationary batteries

2.2 Market drivers

2.3 Battery market megatrends

2.4 Advanced materials for batteries

2.5 Motivation for battery development beyond lithium

2.6 Battery chemistries

3 LI-ION BATTERIES

3.1 Types of Lithium Batteries

3.2 Anode materials

3.3 SWOT analysis

3.4 Trends in the Li-ion battery market

3.5 Silicon anodes

3.6 Li-ion electrolytes

3.7 Cathodes

3.8 Binders and conductive additives

3.9 Separators

3.10 Platinum group metals

3.11 Li-ion battery market players

3.12 Li-ion recycling

3.13 Global revenues

4 LITHIUM-METAL BATTERIES

4.1 Technology description

4.2 Lithium-metal anodes

4.3 Energy density

4.4 Anode-less Cells

4.5 Lithium-metal and solid-state batteries

4.6 Hybrid batteries

4.7 High energy Li-ion anode technology

4.8 Applications

4.9 Challenges

4.10 SWOT analysis

4.11 Product developers

5 LITHIUM-SULFUR BATTERIES

5.1 Technology description

5.2 SWOT analysis

5.3 Global revenues

5.4 Product developers

6 LITHIUM AND NIOBATE TITANATE (LTO/XNO) BATTERIES

6.1 Technology description

6.2 Niobium titanium oxide (NTO)

6.2.1 Niobium tungsten oxide

6.2.2 Vanadium oxide anodes

6.3 Global revenues

6.4 Product developers

7 SODIUM-ION (NA-ION) BATTERIES

7.1 Technology description

7.1.1 Cathode materials

7.1.2 Anode materials

7.1.3 Electrolytes

7.2 Comparative analysis with other battery types

7.3 Cost comparison with Li-ion

7.4 Materials in sodium-ion battery cells

7.5 SWOT analysis

7.6 Global revenues

7.7 Product developers

7.7.1 Battery Manufacturers

7.7.2 Large Corporations

7.7.3 Automotive Companies

7.7.4 Chemicals and Materials Firms

8 SODIUM-SULFUR BATTERIES

8.1 Technology description

8.2 Applications

8.3 SWOT analysis

9 ALUMINIUM-ION BATTERIES

9.1 Technology description

9.2 SWOT analysis

9.3 Commercialization

9.4 Global revenues

9.5 Product developers

10 SOLID STATE BATTERIES

10.1 Technology description

10.2 Features and advantages

10.3 Technical specifications

10.4 Types

10.5 Microbatteries

10.6 Bulk type solid-state batteries

10.7 SWOT analysis

10.8 Limitations

10.9 Global revenues

10.10 Product developers

11 FLEXIBLE BATTERIES

11.1 Technology description

11.2 Technical specifications

11.3 Flexible electronics

11.4 Flexible and wearable Metal-sulfur batteries

11.5 Flexible and wearable Metal-air batteries

11.6 Flexible Lithium-ion Batteries

11.7 Flexible Li/S batteries

11.8 Flexible lithium-manganese dioxide (Li-MnO2) batteries

11.9 Flexible zinc-based batteries

11.10 Fiber-shaped batteries

11.11 Energy harvesting combined with wearable energy storage devices

11.12 SWOT analysis

11.13 Global revenues

11.14 Product developers

12 TRANSPARENT BATTERIES

12.1 Technology description

12.2 Components

12.3 SWOT analysis

12.4 Market outlook

13 DEGRADABLE BATTERIES

13.1 Technology description

13.2 Components

13.3 SWOT analysis

13.4 Market outlook

13.5 Product developers

14 PRINTED BATTERIES

14.1 Technical specifications

14.2 Components

14.3 Design

14.4 Key features

14.5 Printable current collectors

14.6 Printable electrodes

14.7 Materials

14.8 Applications

14.9 Printing techniques

14.10 Lithium-ion (LIB) printed batteries

14.11 Zinc-based printed batteries

14.12 3D Printed batteries

14.13 SWOT analysis

14.14 Global revenues

14.15 Product developers

15 REDOX FLOW BATTERIES

15.1 Technology description

15.2 Types

15.2.1 Vanadium redox flow batteries (VRFB)

15.2.2 Zinc-bromine flow batteries (ZnBr)

15.2.3 Polysulfide bromine flow batteries (PSB)

15.2.4 Iron-chromium flow batteries (ICB)

15.2.5 All-Iron flow batteries

15.2.6 Zinc-iron (Zn-Fe) flow batteries

15.2.7 Hydrogen-bromine (H-Br) flow batteries

15.2.8 Hydrogen-Manganese (H-Mn) flow batteries

15.2.9 Organic flow batteries

15.2.10 Emerging Flow-Batteries

15.2.11 Hybrid Flow Batteries

15.3 Markets for redox flow batteries

15.4 Global revenues

16 ZN-BASED BATTERIES

16.1 Technology description

16.1.1 Zinc-Air batteries

16.1.2 Zinc-ion batteries

16.1.3 Zinc-bromide

16.2 Market outlook

16.3 Product developers

17 COMPANY PROFILES (351 company profiles)

