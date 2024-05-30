Duluth Holdings Inc. Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Net sales of $116.7 million



MOUNT HOREB, Wis., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duluth Holdings Inc. (dba, Duluth Trading Company) (“Duluth Trading” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DLTH), a lifestyle brand of men’s and women’s workwear, casual wear, outdoor apparel and accessories, today announced its financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended April 28, 2024.

Summary of the First Quarter Ended April 28, 2024

Net sales of $116.7 million compared to $123.8 million in the prior year first quarter

Quarter-end inventory composition healthy, down 5.9% compared to prior year first quarter

Net loss of $7.9 million and Adjusted EBITDA¹ of $1.8 million



¹See Reconciliation of net loss to EBITDA and EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA in the accompanying financial tables.

Management Commentary

President and CEO, Sam Sato commented, “Despite some key quarter wins, we are not satisfied with our first quarter results which fell short of our internal expectations. Our top-line quarter performance, at a decline of 5.7%, was hampered by challenging traffic and a sub-par in-stock position following stronger than expected unit selling late in the fourth quarter. We took swift action to improve our in-stock position in core items, which improved throughout the quarter and into the second quarter to date.





On a lighter note, during the quarter we furthered our emotional connection and awareness with both existing and new customers with the launch of a successful underwear trade up event, which drove a store traffic increase of 50% on the day of the event with more than one third of the trade ups coming from women. We also launched our #showusyourbibs social media campaign which garnered tremendous buzz and supported continued growth in women’s-only buyers.” Sato concluded, “I am pleased with the progress we’re making against our longer-term strategic initiatives. Our focus for 2024 remains on accelerating the operational improvements of the strategic roadmap, expanding our pipeline of new and innovative products, optimizing our marketing mix, improving gross profit margin rates, and controlling what we can control by prudently managing expenses and inventories.”

Operating Results for the First Quarter Ended April 28, 2024

Net sales decreased 5.7% to $116.7 million, compared to $123.8 million in the same period a year ago. Direct to-consumer net sales decreased by 5.1% to $75.4 million primarily driven by a decline in site visits compared to the prior year. Retail store net sales decreased by 6.8% to $41.2 million due to slower store traffic, partially offset by strong conversion rates.

Gross profit decreased to $61.6 million, or 52.8% of net sales, compared to $65.7 million, or 53.0% of net sales, in the corresponding prior year period. While new product cost came in better than expected, we are seeing a delay in impact to gross margin rate as we sell through older, higher cost inventory.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 0.6% to $70.6 million, compared to $70.2 million in the same period a year ago. As a percentage of net sales, selling, general and administrative expenses deleveraged to 60.5%, compared to 56.7% in the corresponding prior year period mainly driven by higher fixed costs and depreciation from foundational strategic investments, partially offset by efficiencies across logistics and the fulfillment center network.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company ended the quarter with $6.8 million of cash and cash equivalents, net working capital of $75.9 million, $11.0 million outstanding on the Duluth Trading $200 million revolving line of credit and $195.8 million of liquidity.

Updated Fiscal 2024 Outlook

The Company is updating its fiscal 2024 outlook as follows:

Net sales of approximately $640 million

Adjusted EBITDA¹ of approximately $39 million

EPS of approximately ($0.22) per diluted share

Capital expenditures, inclusive of software hosting implementation costs, of approximately $25 million

¹See Reconciliation of forecasted net income to forecasted EBITDA and forecasted EBITDA to forecasted Adjusted EBITDA in the accompanying financial tables.

About Duluth Trading

Duluth Trading is a lifestyle brand for the Modern, Self-Reliant American. Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, we offer high quality, solution-based casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women who lead a hands-on lifestyle and who value a job well-done. We provide our customers an engaging and entertaining experience. Our marketing incorporates humor and storytelling that conveys the uniqueness of our products in a distinctive, fun way, and are available through our content-rich website, catalogs, and “store like no other” retail locations. We are committed to outstanding customer service backed by our “No Bull Guarantee” – if it’s not right, we’ll fix it. Visit our website at http://www.duluthtrading.com.

Non-GAAP Measurements

Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures may be useful in certain instances to provide additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Within this release, including the tables attached hereto, reference is made to adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). See attached Table “Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA and EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA,” for a reconciliation of net loss to EBITDA and EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended April 28, 2024, versus the three months ended April 30, 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA is a metric used by management and frequently used by the financial community, which provides insight into an organization’s operating trends and facilitates comparisons between peer companies, since interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization can differ greatly between organizations as a result of differing capital structures and tax strategies. Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain items that are unusual in nature or not comparable from period to period.

The Company provides this information to investors to assist in comparisons of past, present and future operating results and to assist in highlighting the results of on-going operations. While the Company’s management believes that non-GAAP measurements are useful supplemental information, such adjusted results are not intended to replace the Company’s GAAP financial results and should be read in conjunction with those GAAP results.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts included in this press release, including statements concerning Duluth Trading's plans, objectives, goals, beliefs, business strategies, future events, business conditions, its results of operations, financial position and its business outlook, business trends and certain other information herein, including statements under the heading “Updated Fiscal 2024 Outlook” are forward-looking statements. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” ”might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “target,” “predict,” “intend,” “future,” “budget,” “goals,” “potential,” “continue,” “design,” “objective,” “forecasted,” “would” and other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon Duluth Trading's current expectations, beliefs, estimates, and projections, and various assumptions, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond Duluth Trading's control. Duluth Trading's expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith, and Duluth Trading believes there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs, estimates, and projections will be achieved and actual results may vary materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, among others, the risks, uncertainties, and factors set forth under Part 1, Item 1A “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 22, 2024 and other factors as may be periodically described in Duluth Trading’s subsequent filings with the SEC. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the impact of inflation and measures to control inflation on our results of operations; the prolonged effects of economic uncertainties on store and website traffic and disruptions to our distribution network, supply chains and operations; our ability to maintain and enhance a strong brand and sub-brand image; adapting to declines in consumer confidence, inflation and decreases in consumer spending; disruptions in our e-commerce platform; effectively adapting to new challenges associated with our expansion into new geographic markets; our ability to meet customer delivery time expectations; natural disasters, unusually adverse weather conditions, boycotts, prolonged public health crises, epidemics or pandemics and unanticipated events; generating adequate cash from our existing stores and direct sales to support our growth; the impact of changes in corporate tax regulations and sales tax; identifying and responding to new and changing customer preferences; the success of the locations in which our stores are located; effectively relying on sources for merchandise located in foreign markets; transportation delays and interruptions, including port congestion; inability to timely and effectively obtain shipments of products from our suppliers and deliver merchandise to our customers; the inability to maintain the performance of a maturing store portfolio; our inability to deploy marketing tactics to strengthen brand awareness and attract new customers in a cost effective manner; our ability to successfully open new stores; competing effectively in an environment of intense competition; our ability to adapt to significant changes in sales due to the seasonality of our business; price reductions or inventory shortages resulting from failure to purchase the appropriate amount of inventory in advance of the season in which it will be sold; the potential for further increases in price and availability of raw materials; our dependence on third-party vendors to provide us with sufficient quantities of merchandise at acceptable prices; the susceptibility of the price and availability of our merchandise to international trade conditions; failure of our vendors and their manufacturing sources to use acceptable labor or other practices; our dependence upon key executive management or our inability to hire or retain the talent required for our business; increases in costs of fuel or other energy, transportation or utility costs and in the costs of labor and employment; failure of our information technology systems to support our current and growing business, before and after our planned upgrades; disruptions in our supply chain and fulfillment centers; our inability to protect our trademarks or other intellectual property rights; infringement on the intellectual property of third parties; acts of war, terrorism or civil unrest; the impact of governmental laws and regulations and the outcomes of legal proceedings; changes in U.S. and non-U.S. laws affecting the importation and taxation of goods, including imposition of unilateral tariffs on imported goods; our ability to secure the personal and/or financial information of our customers and employees; our ability to comply with the security standards for the credit card industry; our failure to maintain adequate internal controls over our financial and management systems; acquisition, disposition, and development risks; and other factors that may be disclosed in our SEC filings or otherwise. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. Duluth Trading assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances or other changes affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

(Tables Follow)

DULUTH HOLDINGS INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) April 28, 2024 January 28, 2024 April 30, 2023 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,799 $ 32,157 $ 9,210 Receivables 10,572 5,955 6,437 Income tax receivable 84 617 — Inventory, net 136,434 125,757 144,969 Prepaid expenses & other current assets 17,537 16,488 15,918 Total current assets 171,426 180,974 176,534 Property and equipment, net 126,526 132,718 122,812 Operating lease right-of-use assets 117,400 121,430 128,436 Finance lease right-of-use assets, net 38,432 40,315 46,474 Available-for-sale security 4,798 4,986 5,416 Other assets, net 9,629 9,020 8,591 Deferred tax assets 3,172 1,010 136 Total assets $ 471,383 $ 490,453 $ 488,399 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 37,419 $ 51,122 $ 36,123 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 26,366 30,930 30,921 Income taxes payable — — 1,423 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 16,619 16,401 15,713 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 3,253 3,149 2,885 Duluth line of credit 11,000 — — Current maturities of TRI long-term debt¹ 867 847 787 Total current liabilities 95,524 102,449 87,852 Operating lease liabilities, less current maturities 102,188 106,413 114,019 Finance lease liabilities, less current maturities 33,435 34,276 36,688 TRI long-term debt, less current maturities¹ 24,933 25,141 25,726 Total liabilities 256,080 268,279 264,285 Shareholders' equity: Treasury stock (2,121 ) (1,738 ) (1,732 ) Capital stock 105,061 103,579 99,968 Retained earnings 115,943 123,816 129,303 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (532 ) (427 ) (207 ) Total shareholders' equity of Duluth Holdings Inc. 218,351 225,230 227,332 Noncontrolling interest (3,048 ) (3,056 ) (3,218 ) Total shareholders' equity 215,303 222,174 224,114 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 471,383 $ 490,453 $ 488,399 ¹Represents debt of the variable interest entity, TRI Holdings, LLC, that is consolidated in accordance with ASC 810,Consolidation. Duluth Holdings Inc. is not the guarantor nor the obligor of this debt.





DULUTH HOLDING INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share figures) Three Months Ended April 28, 2024 April 30, 2023 Net sales $ 116,684 $ 123,759 Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation and amortization) 55,060 58,108 Gross profit 61,624 65,651 Selling, general and administrative expenses 70,595 70,200 Operating loss (8,971 ) (4,549 ) Interest expense 993 934 Other income, net 16 148 Loss before income taxes (9,948 ) (5,335 ) Income tax benefit (2,083 ) (1,458 ) Net loss (7,865 ) (3,877 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 8 (8 ) Net loss attributable to controlling interest $ (7,873 ) $ (3,869 ) Basic earnings per share (Class A and Class B): Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 33,087 32,865 Net loss per share attributable to controlling interest $ (0.24 ) $ (0.12 ) Diluted earnings per share (Class A and Class B): Weighted average shares and equivalents outstanding 33,087 32,865 Net loss per share attributable to controlling interest $ (0.24 ) $ (0.12 )





DULUTH HOLDINGS INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended April 28, 2024 April 30, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (7,865 ) $ (3,877 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 8,251 7,413 Stock based compensation 1,372 990 Deferred income taxes (2,127 ) (1,365 ) Loss on disposal of property and equipment 13 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables (4,617 ) (396 ) Income taxes receivable 533 — Inventory (10,677 ) 9,953 Prepaid expense & other current assets 871 84 Software hosting implementation costs, net (2,617 ) (746 ) Trade accounts payable (13,150 ) (21,080 ) Income taxes payable — (338 ) Accrued expenses and deferred rent obligations (4,635 ) (4,475 ) Other assets 37 (17 ) Noncash lease impacts 945 (119 ) Net cash used in operating activities (33,666 ) (13,973 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,525 ) (21,392 ) Principal receipts from available-for-sale security 48 44 Net cash used in investing activities (1,477 ) (21,348 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from line of credit 28,000 10,000 Payments on line of credit (17,000 ) (10,000 ) Payments on TRI long term debt (204 ) (186 ) Payments on finance lease obligations (737 ) (694 ) Payments of tax withholding on vested restricted shares (383 ) (273 ) Other 109 136 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 9,785 (1,017 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (25,358 ) (36,338 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 32,157 45,548 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 6,799 $ 9,210 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid $ 993 $ 934 Income taxes paid $ 2 $ 216 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash information: Unpaid liability to acquire property and equipment $ 1,392 $ 1,832





DULUTH HOLDINGS INC. Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA and EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA For the Fiscal Quarter Ended April 28, 2024 and April 30, 2023 (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended April 28, 2024 April 30, 2023 (in thousands) Net loss $ (7,865 ) $ (3,877 ) Depreciation and amortization 8,251 7,413 Amortization of internal-use software hosting subscription implementation costs 1,170 1,270 Interest expense 993 934 Income tax benefit (2,083 ) (1,458 ) EBITDA $ 466 $ 4,282 Stock based compensation 1,372 990 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,838 $ 5,272





DULUTH HOLDINGS INC. Reconciliation of Forecasted Net Loss to Forecasted EBITDA and Forecasted EBITDA to Forecasted Adjusted EBITDA For the Fiscal Year Ending February 2, 2025 (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) Forecasted Net loss $ (7,400 ) Depreciation and amortization 34,000 Amortization of internal-use software hosting subscription implementation costs 5,000 Interest expense 5,550 Income tax expense (2,400 ) EBITDA $ 34,750 Stock based compensation 4,250 Adjusted EBITDA $ 39,000

