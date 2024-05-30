Computer History Museum Names New Fellows to Honor Lifetime Achievements in Computing

Mountain View, California, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Computer History Museum (CHM), the leading institution decoding technology—its computing past, digital present, and future impact on humanity—today proudly announced its 2024 Fellow Award honorees:

Atari Team: Allan Alcorn, Nolan Bushnell, and Steven Mayer: For their pioneering role in the development of the video game and personal computing industries

Elizabeth "Jake" Feinler: For inspiring and creative leadership of the Network Information Centers that helped shape today's internet

Jensen Huang: For visionary leadership in the advancement of devices and systems for computer graphics, accelerated computing and artifical intelligence

The CHM Fellow Awards honor distinguished technology pioneers—unsung heroes and legends—for their outstanding merit and significant contributions to the advancement of computing and the evolution of the digital age. This year’s Fellow Awards gala will take place on Saturday, November 16, 2024, at CHM.

This prestigious program is supported by collecting, education, research, and media efforts that reflect the seminal work of each Fellow honoree and preserve their stories for future generations. Fellows are selected annually through a public nomination process and honored at an exclusive gala ceremony. Selections are made by a panel of historians, researchers, industry leaders, CHM staff, and past Fellows.

“Inducting new Fellows is one of the highlights of our year at CHM,” said President and CEO Dan’l Lewin. “We’re honored to recognize these brilliant, creative individuals and excited to share stories about how their innovations have affected the digital world we live in today.”

Over its three-decade history, the Fellow Awards have demonstrated the diverse ways people have contributed to computing. Previous winners include Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak, NASA mathematician and “hidden figure” Katherine Johnson, creator of Java James Gosling, software pioneer Rear Admiral Grace Hopper, semiconductor pioneer Gordon Moore, and World Wide Web creator Tim Berners Lee.

