Psoriasis Drugs Market (2023-2034) to Grow by $28.85 Billion - Global and Regional Growth Opportunities for Hospital, Retail, and Online Pharmacies with Profiles of the Top 10+ Market Players

The global psoriasis drugs market accounted for USD 12.41 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach at USD 41.26 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 11.54% during the forecast period 2024-2034. The market will grow due to factors such as the increasing prevalence of psoriasis, improved diagnosis and awareness, advancements in psoriasis treatment choices, the high cost of psoriasis therapy, and a simplified global drug approval process.



Factors such as genetic predisposition, environmental triggers, and lifestyle choices are contributing to the global increase in the prevalence of psoriasis. One of the main factors fueling the market expansion for psoriasis medications is its growing prevalence. For instance, AbbVie reported encouraging outcomes in February 2024 from a late-stage clinical trial assessing the experimental interleukin-23 inhibitor risankizumab for the management of moderate-to-severe psoriasis.



By type of treatment, the biologic drugs segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global psoriasis drugs market in 2023 owing to the high efficacy, targeted mechanism of action, and increasing acceptance among physicians and patients. Additionally, the small molecule systemic drugs segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the development of innovative formulations, expanded indications, and favorable reimbursement policies.



By the mechanism of action, the TNF-alpha inhibitors segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global psoriasis drugs market in 2023 owing to its irreplaceable position in treatment protocols, proven efficacy, and extensive clinical experience. Additionally, the interleukin inhibitors segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapidly expanding research, promising clinical trial results, and increasing adoption as first-line therapies.



By route of administration, the parenteral (injections) segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global psoriasis drugs market in 2023 owing to the convenience, rapid onset of action, and preference among patients for effective management of psoriasis symptoms. Additionally, the oral segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing development of oral formulations, improved patient compliance, and preference for non-invasive treatment options.



By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global psoriasis drugs market in 2023 owing to the preference for specialized care, availability of a wide range of treatments, and accessibility to patients with severe psoriasis cases. For instance, Novartis released encouraging long-term results in October 2023 regarding the use of its interleukin-17 inhibitor to treat psoriasis. Additionally, the online pharmacies segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the convenience, expanding digital healthcare services, and increasing preference for online purchasing among consumers.



North America is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the high prevalence of psoriasis, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and early adoption of advanced treatment options. Additionally, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising awareness, improving healthcare infrastructure, and increasing prevalence of psoriasis in the region.



