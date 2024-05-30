World Dural Adhesive Agent for Surgical Market Research 2024-2034: Advancements In Surgical Technologies & Increasing Demand for Single-Use Disposable Medical Products

Dublin, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dural Adhesive Agent for Surgical Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Type, Form, and Country-Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Dural Adhesive Agent for Surgical Market market is valued at $189.3 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.35% to reach $318.8 million by 2034.



Dural adhesive agent for surgical market is experiencing significant growth, propelled by increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, growing aging population, and echnological advancements in neurosurgical techniques.

Despite these positive drivers, the market faces hurdles such as complexity of dural repair. However, advances in biomaterials, tissue engineering, and adhesive technologies along with expanding global market for neurosurgical procedures, present lucrative opportunities for the expansion of dural adhesive agent for surgical demand, suggesting a vibrant future for this market as it navigates through challenges towards budgetary constraints and cost pressures as it perceived as more expensive than conventional surgical techniques.



North America experiences a significant burden of neurological disorders, including traumatic brain injuries, brain tumors, and spinal cord injuries. The growing prevalence of these conditions drives the demand for neurosurgical interventions, including the use of dural adhesive agents for repairing dural defects. North America, particularly the U.S. and Canada, has advanced healthcare infrastructure and access to specialized medical services. Brain surgery is relatively common in North America due to the presence of numerous neurosurgical centers and a high prevalence of neurological disorders such as brain tumors, epilepsy, and cerebrovascular diseases.



The trend towards minimally invasive surgery (MIS) techniques in neurosurgery has influenced the demand for dural adhesive agents that are compatible with these approaches. Manufacturers are developing adhesives specifically designed for use in minimally invasive procedures, offering formulations that facilitate precise application and effective dural closure through small incisions or access ports. For instance, in March 2024, a team of researchers, spearheaded by Wyss Institute Founding Core Faculty members, showcased the superior performance of their Dural Tough Adhesive (DTA) compared to existing surgical sealants.

This assertion was substantiated through testing utilizing in vivo animal models and human-derived tissues ex vivo. These findings have been documented and published in Science Translational Medicine. Hydrogels are emerging as promising materials for dural adhesive applications due to their biocompatibility, flexibility, and adhesive properties. Hydrogel-based dural adhesives can conform to irregular tissue surfaces, providing effective sealing and dural repair. Researchers are exploring novel hydrogel formulations with tunable properties for enhanced performance in neurosurgical applications.

Some of the prominent companies in this market are:

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Covidien (Medtronic)

Baxter

Johnson & Johnson MedTech

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $189.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $318.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Market: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Trends: Overview

1.1.2 Advancements In Surgical Technologies

1.1.3 Increasing Demand for Single-Use Disposable Medical Products

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.2.1 Value Chain Analysis

1.2.2 Market Map

1.3 Research and Development Review

1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend by Country and by Company

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Impact Analysis for Key Global Events- COVID-19, Russia/Ukraine or Middle East Crisis on Dural Adhesive Agent for Surgical Market

1.6 Market Dynamics Overview

1.6.1 Market Drivers

1.6.2 Market Restraints

1.6.3 Market Opportunities



2. Application

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Dural Adhesive Agent for Surgical Market (by Application)

2.3.1 Cranial Surgery

2.3.2 Spinal Surgery



3. Product

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Dural Adhesive Agent for Surgical Market (by Type)

3.3.1 Polyethylene glycol

3.3.2 Others (Fibrin Glue)

3.4 Dural Adhesive Agent for Surgical Market (by Form)

3.4.1 Sealant Glue

3.4.2 Sealant Film



4. Region

4.1 Regional Summary

4.2 Drivers and Restraints

4.3 North America

4.3.1 Regional Overview

4.3.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.3.3 Factors Challenging the Market

4.3.4 Application

4.3.5 Product

4.3.6 North America Dural Adhesive Agent for Surgical Market (by Country)

4.3.6.1 U.S.

4.3.6.1.1 Market by Application

4.3.6.1.2 Market by Product

4.3.6.2 Canada

4.3.6.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe

4.5 Asia-Pacific

4.6 Rest-of-the-World



5. Markets - Competitive Landscape & Company Profiles

5.1 Next Frontiers

5.2 Geographic Assessment

5.3 Company Profiles

5.3.1 Overview

5.3.2 Top Products / Product Portfolio

5.3.3 Top Competitors

5.3.4 Target Customers/End-Users

5.3.5 Key Personnel

5.3.6 Analyst View

5.3.7 Market Share

Medprin

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Pramand, LLC (CraniSeal)

Stryker

DuraStat, Inc.

Covidien (Medtronic)

Becton

Regenity

Baxter

Johnson & Johnson MedTech

