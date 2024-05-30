Asia-Pacific Genomic Cancer Panel and Profiling Market Research 2023-2024 & 2033: Advancements in Genomic Research and Increasing Focus on Precision Medicine Within Oncology

Dublin, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Genomic Cancer Panel and Profiling Market: Focus on Application, End User, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia-Pacific genomic cancer panel and profiling market is expected to reach $4.78 billion by 2033 from $1.56 billion in 2023. This growth is driven by advancements in genomic research and an increasing focus on precision medicine within the field of oncology.







The Asia-Pacific (APAC) Genomic Cancer Panel and Profiling Market is experiencing significant growth, propelled by the rising incidence of cancer and the increasing adoption of personalized medicine across the region. Advances in genomic technologies and the expanding capabilities of next-generation sequencing (NGS) have enhanced the precision of cancer diagnostics and treatment strategies, catering specifically to individual genetic profiles. Governments and healthcare institutions are increasingly investing in healthcare infrastructure and genomic research, further stimulating market expansion.

Moreover, collaborations between biotech firms are boosting access to advanced genomic tests. This market's growth is also supported by growing public awareness about the benefits of early cancer detection and targeted therapies, making the APAC region a vital player in the landscape of cancer genomics.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The Asia-Pacific genomic cancer panel and profiling market has been extensively segmented based on various categories, such as application, end user, and country. This can help readers get a clear overview of the segments accounting for the largest share and the ones that are well-positioned to grow in the coming years.



Some of the prominent names in this market are:

Burning Rock DX

Genecast Biotechnology Co., Ltd

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 45 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.56 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $4.78 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.8% Regions Covered Asia Pacific





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1 Markets

1.1 Product Definition

1.2 Inclusion and Exclusion Criteria

1.2.1 Inclusion Criteria

1.2.2 Exclusion Criteria

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Scope of the Study

1.3.2 Key Questions Answered in this Report

1.4 Research Methodology

1.4.1 Genomic Cancer Panel and Profiling Market: Research Methodology

1.4.2 Data Sources

1.4.3 Market Estimation Model

1.4.4 Criteria for Company Profiling

1.5 Market Overview

1.5.1 Market Definition

1.5.2 Market Footprint and Growth Potential

1.5.3 Future Potential



2 By Region

2.1 Overview

2.2 Asia-Pacific

2.2.1 Key Dynamics

2.2.2 China

2.2.3 Japan

2.2.4 India

2.2.5 Australia

2.2.6 South Korea

2.2.7 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific



3 Company Profiles

3.1 Overview

3.2 Burning Rock DX

3.2.1 Company Overview

3.2.2 Role of Burning Rock DX in the Genomic Cancer Panel and Profiling Market

3.2.3 Business Strategies

3.2.4 Analyst Perspective

3.3 Genecast Biotechnology Co., Ltd

3.3.1 Company Overview

3.3.2 Role of Genecast Biotechnology Co., Ltd in the Genomic Cancer Panel and Profiling Market

3.3.3 Analyst Perspective

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9sjduh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment