Release of Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023

GLOBAL INTERCONNECTION GROUP LIMITED

(“GLOBAL INTERCONNECTION GROUP”, “GIG” or the “Company”)

in respect of

GLOBAL INTERCONNECTION GROUP ORDINARY SHARES

ISIN Code GG00BMB5XZ39

Ticker: CABLE : AEX

Annual Report and Financial Statements

30 May 2024

The Board of Global InterConnection Group Limited announces the release of its Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023. The pre-close update Company accounts now been audited, with no material changes; and, in addition, audited consolidated accounts have been produced on a ‘reverse takeover’ basis.

A copy of the full Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 is available on the Company’s website: www.globalinterconnectiongroup.com

