SERB Pharmaceuticals appoints Vanessa Wolfeler as CEO to drive next stage of the company’s growth

Philadelphia, PA, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SERB Pharmaceuticals, a global specialty pharmaceutical company, has appointed Vanessa Wolfeler as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective 3 June 2024. As part of a long-planned transition, Anthony Higham, who has served as CEO since 2021, will step down but continue to work alongside Vanessa for the remainder of 2024 to ensure a smooth transition, and will continue to support SERB as an advisor to the board from 2025.

Ms. Wolfeler brings more than 20 years of experience in the global healthcare and biotechnology industries, and deep expertise in strategy, commercial operations, business development and leading global teams. She most recently served as head of US respiratory and gastrointestinal franchise for Sanofi, where she led teams responsible for two critical launches in the US, and was previously Sanofi’s head of the global rare blood disorders franchise. Prior to that, Ms. Wolfeler held senior roles at Vertex, Shire, Baxalta, AstraZeneca, and GSK, across US, UK and France.

Originally from Paris, Ms. Wolfeler received her PharmD and Master of Science in Toxicology degrees from the Université Paris Sud and holds a master’s degree in marketing from HEC School of Business in Paris.

Jeremie Urbain, Chairman of SERB Pharmaceuticals, said: “Vanessa is an accomplished leader with broad management experience, a track record of commercial successes, and expertise in scaling up organisations. She is a great fit for our strategy and culture. I am confident she will guide SERB Pharmaceuticals as we continue to achieve strong, sustainable growth.”

Ms. Wolfeler said: “I’m thrilled to be joining SERB and I look forward to working alongside a well-established executive team to lead this company on the next stage of its growth. With SERB’s unique expertise, global footprint, and portfolio of essential medicines, I’m confident we can make a difference for even more patients around the world.”

Mr. Urbain said: “On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Anthony for serving as a strong leader of SERB, and previously BTG Pharmaceuticals and for successfully bringing these organisations together as one global, fully integrated company.”

About SERB Pharmaceuticals SERB is a global specialty pharmaceutical company with a growing portfolio of medicines for emergency care and rare diseases. For over 30 years we have made treating these complex and life-threatening conditions possible, supporting clinicians, healthcare systems and governments while offering hope to patients and their families. SERB has the broadest antidote portfolio in the world, including medical countermeasures for chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) risks. As a fully integrated company, we have the experience and capabilities to acquire, develop, and manufacture our medicines to the highest standards, and make them available worldwide through our secure supply chain. SERB operates in the US as BTG Pharmaceuticals. Learn more at https://SERB.com.