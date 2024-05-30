ARMLOGI ANNOUNCES EXPANSION AT THE PORT OF SAVANNAH

Eleventh Warehouse to Support Growing Demand at Key East Coast Logistics Hub

WALNUT, CA, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armlogi Holding Corp. (“Armlogi” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BTOC), a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment, today announced the signing of a lease for a new 733,200 square foot warehouse located close to the Port of Savannah in Georgia. The Port of Savannah’s strategic location makes it an ideal transit point connecting the United States and global markets, providing cross-border e-commerce companies from Asia with direct access to end markets, and accessing 65 percent of the U.S. population within a two-day drive by ground, water, rail or air.

As a fast-growing seaport in the United States and one of the major logistics hubs on the East Coast, the Port of Savannah is home to the largest single-terminal container facility of its kind in North America and is the third busiest container port gateway in the nation, serving 35 weekly services; the most in the U.S. According to Supply Chain Dive, a news publication that closely monitors the supply chain management industry, “rail cargo volumes reached 44,902 containers in March 2024, an increase of 22% year over year, handling close to 436,000 total Twenty-foot Equivalent Units that month, marking a 19% rise year over year.”

Aidy Chou, Chairman and CEO of Armlogi, commented, “We are thrilled to expand our operations to the Port of Savannah, a critical hub for logistics and supply chain solutions in the United States. This new warehouse will significantly enhance our capacity to serve our clients with even greater efficiency and speed. We expect this strategic location of the Port of Savannah will allow us to connect seamlessly with global markets and provide unparalleled access to a large portion of the U.S. population within two-day transit. Our continued expansion is intended to meet growing demand and foster the delivery of exceptional service to our clients.”

About Armlogi Holding Corp.

Armlogi Holding Corp., based in Walnut, CA, is a fast-growing U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions relating to warehouse management and order fulfillment. The Company caters to cross-border e-commerce merchants looking to establish overseas warehouses in the U.S. market. With eleven warehouses covering over two million square feet, the Company offers comprehensive one-stop warehousing and logistics services. The Company’s warehouses are equipped with facilities and technology for handling and storing large and bulky items. For more information, please visit www.armlogi.com .



