Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen
30 May 2024
FIXING OF COUPON RATES
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 3 June 2024
Effective from 3 June 2024, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 3 June 2024 to 2 September 2024:
Uncapped bonds
DK0030451539, (SNP), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 3 June 2024: 4.8030% pa
Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.
