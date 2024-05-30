Sex Toys Market Report 2024 Featuring Profiles of Church & Dwight Co, Reckitt Benckiser Group, LELO - Global Market Forecast to Reach $62.7 Billion by 2030 with Vibrators Currently Dominating Revenue Share

Dublin, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sex Toys Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Vibrators, Masturbation Sleeves, Dildos, Sex Dolls), By Distribution Channel (E-commerce, Specialty Stores), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sex toys market is anticipated to reach USD 62.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.69% during the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to the growing popularity of e-commerce sector owing to the growing desire for privacy and discretion in purchasing and using sex toys. Buying adult products online is convenient and discreet, and helps some customers avoid the embarrassment of in-store visit, thereby boosting the sales of such products via online channels. According to Thatpersonal.com published in 2023, the sale of sex toys increased by around 60% post-lockdown.







In addition, the growing interest among couples to enrich their intimate relationships with sex toys drives demand for products designed for shared experiences. Rising use of social media, pop culture influence, and liberalization are creating sexual health awareness, thus contributing to market growth. Moreover, the increasing adoption of AI by companies to increase customer satisfaction and provide technologically advanced solutions is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. The market is also expected to witness robust growth owing to a shift towards the AI-driven SexTech industry.



Continuous innovation in product design, materials, and functionality is enhancing user experience and contributing to market growth. Companies are integrating cutting-edge technology, such as app-controlled devices, virtual reality, and smart functionalities to target consumers seeking novel and sophisticated experiences. For instance, in January 2023, Lovehoney Group launched a new range of sex toys, Lovehoney Roses collection, which includes three editions of toys, including a clitoral suction stimulator with Pleasure Air Technology.



Sex Toys Market Report Highlights

Vibrators dominated the product segment with more than 22% revenue share in 2023, owing to innovative product launches and increasing awareness of women's sexual health

Based on distribution channel, the e-commerce segment held the largest revenue share in 2023, owing to the increasing internet penetration and product availability in online retail stores

North America dominated the market for sex toys in 2023, owing to the growing product use, especially in the U.S. and the presence of many manufacturers, retail stores, and distributors

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $35.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $62.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Sex Toys Market: Report Scope



Chapter 2. Sex Toys Market: Methodology

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.2.1. Product Outlook

2.2.2. Distribution Channel Outlook

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Sex Toys Market: Objectives

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Trends and Outlook

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.1. Changing Perception of Customers

3.3.1.2. Growing Presence of Online Retailers

3.3.1.3. Increasing Investment in Sex Tech Companies

3.3.1.4. Increasing Spending Capacity

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.2.1. Chemicals Used in Sex Toys

3.3.2.2. Lack of Government Regulations for Manufacturers

3.4. Business Environment Analysis

3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.4.1.1. Supplier Power

3.4.1.2. Buyer Power

3.4.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.4.1.4. Threat of New Entrant

3.4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.4.3. Product Pricing Analysis

3.4.4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

Chapter 4. Product Business Analysis

4.1. Product Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. Global Sex Toys Market by Product Outlook

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following:

4.5. Vibrators

4.6. Dildos

4.7. Penis Rings

4.8. Anal Toys

4.9. Masturbation Sleeves

4.10. Bondage

4.11. Sex Dolls

4.12. Others

Chapter 5. Distribution Channel Business Analysis

5.1. Distribution Channel Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. Global Sex Toys Market by Distribution Channel Outlook

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following:

5.5. E-Commerce

5.6. Specialty Stores

5.7. Mass Merchandisers

Chapter 6. Regional Business Analysis

6.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

6.2. Regional Market Dashboard

6.3. Global Regional Market Snapshot

6.4. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030:

6.5. North America

6.6. Europe

6.7. Asia-Pacific

6.8. Latin America

6.9. MEA

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Company Categorization

7.2. Company Market Position Analysis

7.3. Strategy Mapping

7.4. Company Profiles/Listing

7.4.1. Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

7.4.2. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

7.4.3. LELO

7.4.4. LifeStyles Healthcare Pte. Ltd.

7.4.5. Lovehoney Group

7.4.6. Doc Johnson Enterprises

7.4.7. Tenga Co. Ltd.

7.4.8. Fun Factory

7.4.9. We-Vibe

7.4.10. BMS Factory

