Evome Medical Technologies Announces Biodex Generated 100% Sales Growth Comparing April 2024 to January 2024, Plans to Shed Remaining Non-Core Units to Pay Off Remaining Acquisition Debt

NEW YORK, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evome Medical Technologies Inc. (the “Company” or “Evome”) (TSXV: EVMT) today reported continued progress on its turn-around plan. Evome has grown revenue at its core business unit, Biodex Medical Systems, Inc. (“Biodex”), while reducing total debt significantly for the third straight quarter.



The Company announced it generated 100% revenue growth in its Biodex business unit in April 2024 compared to January 2024 as a result of the final reorganization of Biodex in January 2024. While the retooling impacted the unaudited financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2024, to be filed today, the Company is providing details indicating a strong second quarter to date.

In terms of revenue growth initiatives, the Company announces that Biodex’s distribution partner, Veterans Medical Supply Inc. (“VMS”), has submitted clinical data and price quotes to the Veterans Health Administration (the “VHA”) of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The Company has also executed a non-binding term sheet (the “Term Sheet”) with a Swiss-backed distribution company (the “China Market Distributor”) focused on the China market, as well other smaller markets in Asia (excluding Japan and South Korea).

Year-to-Date Preliminary Debt Reduction Summary (January to April) (unaudited)

16% reduction in senior, secured debt

29% reduction in first position acquisition debt (before interest)

5% reduction in unsecured, subordinated acquisition debt (before interest)



A Return to a Stronger Balance Sheet: Preliminary Snapshot as of April 30, 2024 (unaudited)

The reduction of debt this year positions Evome to potentially eliminate its total acquisition debt burden subject to the sale, and sale price, of one of its non-core units, DaMar Plastics Manufacturing, Inc. (“DaMar”).

Current Assets (Cash + A/R + Inventory less A/P + Accrued Expenses) US$8.27M Estimated Value of DaMar (see assumptions below) (non-GAAP) US$9.85M Total Assets (non-GAAP) US$18.12M Senior Secured (Asset-Based Loan) and Working Capital Debt US$5.76M Acquisition Debt US$10.11M Total Debt US$15.87M Assets in Excess of Above Debt (non-GAAP) US$2.25M

While the management team continues to plan to use its asset-based loan facility, as cash flow from operations grows, the Company plans to reduce its debt in the coming quarters.

Growing Demand for Biodex Products

Biodex has executed a Term Sheet with the China Market Distributor, led by a team with over a decade of experience selling Biodex products in China.

Pursuant to the Term Sheet, Biodex would receive licensing fees adjusted based on certain volumes, with an initial downpayment of US$400,000. This arrangement has the potential to significantly increase nominal earnings contributions from this region in the coming years.

The Company has agreed, subject to execution of a definitive agreement, to grant exclusive rights to the China Market Distributor to sell Biodex products in the entire Asian market, excluding Japan or South Korea. These rights include technology transfer to adapt Biodex products to local regulatory and market needs.

Additionally, the Company has received an initial purchase order from VMS, in advance of a potential sale of its System 4 Pro, Gait Trainer Music Assisted Therapy and Balance SD products to the VHA. The VHA is the largest integrated health care system in the United States, providing care at 1,321 health care facilities, including 172 VA Medical Centers and 1,138 outpatient sites of care of varying complexity (VHA outpatient clinics) to over 9 million Veterans enrolled in the VA health care program1.

Streamlined Operations at Biodex to Meet Growing Demand

Highlight: April 2024 revenues were double that of January 2024

As the core unit of Evome, Biodex has strong growth potential. The business has growing demand for its products in current and new potential markets, including China and in the U.S. with the VHA.

In January 2024, Evome’s CEO, Mike Seckler, made the decision to revamp the operations of the Company, including with suppliers and contract manufacturing clients, which impacted first quarter revenues and profitability. However, as a result of this action, preliminary April 2024 revenues were double that of January 2024. January gross margins were 32% and April gross margins were 36% as a comparison.

Going forward, the Company expects to have a strong second quarter generating positive Adjusted EBITDA (defined below).

“With many of the divestment and cost cutting parts of the turn-around plan behind us, we are now focused on the growth phase of the turnaround plan,” said CEO Mike Seckler. “By the end of the second quarter, Evome will truly be a new company. In less than a year, we were able to decrease costs, increase Biodex revenue and divest non-core assets to reduce our debt. With our debt issues largely contained, we can focus on adding cash to the balance sheet from generating profits, as well as launching our new products in new and current markets. I look forward to introducing the new Evome to the markets with our update call next week and then with face-to-face meetings over the summer.”

“As for our core asset Biodex, we have seen the results of our January retooling with great sales growth for the first four months of the year,” continued Mr. Seckler. “With the introduction of our Reactive Step Trainer, I see further growth ahead. I am gratified to see our first purchase order from VMS for the RST product we launched earlier in the year. I believe our veterans can benefit greatly from all of our products, especially the RST.”

