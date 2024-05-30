Discover the $SOURCE (Source) Listing on XT

Singapore, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of SOURCE (Source) on its platform in the Innovation Zone (Web3.0) and the SOURCE/USDT trading pair started from 03:00 on 2024-05-30 (UTC).



About SOURCE



SOURCE is the native digital asset of Source, a layer-1 PoS blockchain based in the Cosmos Hub IBC ecosystem with a total max supply of 369 million coins. The SOURCE digital asset is meticulously crafted to ensure security, scalability, and interoperability. Leveraging the Cosmos SDK framework and Tendermint Core consensus mechanism, SOURCE boasts a robust infrastructure capable of handling thousands of transactions per second with an average block confirmation time of 7 seconds. This throughput far surpasses traditional blockchain networks like Bitcoin and Ethereum, offering users a swift and efficient trading experience.

SOURCE implements the innovative Inter Blockchain Communication protocol, enabling seamless communication and value transfer between sovereign layer 1 chains within the Cosmos ecosystem. This interoperability feature not only simplifies cross-chain transactions but also enhances security by eliminating the need for vulnerable bridges. Utilizing SOURCE, users can trade assets across different blockchains with confidence, thanks to its secure and scalable architecture.

Albin Warin , CEO of XT , commented on the SOURCE token listing on XT exchange. He stated, “The integration of SOURCE into our exchange marks a milestone not only for XT but also for the broader cryptocurrency community. SOURCE’s innovative approach to decentralized finance and its robust ecosystem of applications provide our users with a unique opportunity to engage with cutting-edge blockchain technology. We are excited to support SOURCE’s mission to enhance liquidity and accessibility in the DeFi space, and we look forward to witnessing its continued growth and success.”

About Source, the Project

The SOURCE project, a groundbreaking layer 1 blockchain, has achieved another milestone with its recent listing on XT exchange. Designed to revolutionize the digital asset ecosystem, SOURCE offers a comprehensive suite of decentralized applications and native solutions tailored for both retail and enterprise users.

At the heart of the SOURCE project lies its commitment to decentralization, security, and innovation. With a unique governance model and Guardian Nodes deployed at genesis, SOURCE ensures the sovereignty and integrity of its blockchain network. These Guardian Nodes act as a fail-safe mechanism, safeguarding the chain from malicious governance proposals and enhancing trust for enterprise solutions.

SOURCE features a vibrant ecosystem comprising SOURCEswap, SOURCEmarket, SOURCEfi, and SOURCEworld™, among other native applications. These DApps provide users with access to a wide range of digital assets, including NFTs, blue-chip crypto assets, and decentralized finance products. Powered by the SOURCE blockchain network, these applications offer unparalleled liquidity and functionality, driving adoption and innovation in the DeFi space.

Website: sourceprotocol.io



Twitter: twitter.com/sourceprotocol_



Instagram: instagram.com/sourceprotocol



Linkedin: linkedin.com/company/source-protocol

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

Website: www.xt.com



Twitter: twitter.com/XTexchange



Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.