Burn Pain Markets: Epidemiology, Trends, Shares, Drug Sales, Growth Opportunities, and Forecast 2024-2034

The 7 major burn pain markets are expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.64% during 2023-2034. The burn pain market has been comprehensively analyzed in this report.



The increasing cases of damage to the skin and underlying tissues caused by exposure to heat, cold, electricity, chemicals, radiation, friction, etc., are primarily driving the burn pain market. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of topical agents, such as lidocaine and capsaicin, to help reduce pain as well as discomfort is also propelling the market growth.

Apart from this, the inflating demand for silver dressings with antimicrobial properties to lower the risk of infection and promote wound healing is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Additionally, the emerging popularity of psychological interventions, including cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and mindfulness meditation, since they can aid patients in managing pain and anxiety associated with burn injuries, is further bolstering the market growth.

Besides this, the escalating utilization of advanced drug delivery systems, such as transdermal patches and novel injection methods, on account of their numerous benefits, including improved efficacy, reduced side effects, increased patient compliance, etc., is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Moreover, the rising usage of stem cells for promoting tissue regeneration, which can help alleviate pain and accelerate wound healing, is expected to drive the burn pain market in the coming years.

Study Coverage



This report provides an exhaustive analysis of the burn pain market in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. This includes treatment practices, in-market, and pipeline drugs, share of individual therapies, market performance across the seven major markets, market performance of key companies and their drugs, etc.

The report also provides the current and future patient pool across the seven major markets. According to the report the United States has the largest patient pool for burn pain and also represents the largest market for its treatment.

Furthermore, the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, reimbursement scenario and unmet medical needs, etc. have also been provided in the report.



Time Period of the Study

Base Year: 2023

Historical Period: 2018-2023

Market Forecast: 2024-2034

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the burn pain market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the burn pain market

Competitive Landscape



This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current burn pain marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs, covering the following:

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Key Questions Answered in this Report

Market Insights

How has the burn pain market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the markets shares of various therapeutic segments in 2023 and how are they expected to perform till 2034?

What was the country-wise size of the burn pain market across the seven major markets in 2023 and what will it look like in 2034?

What is the growth rate of the burn pain market across the seven major markets and what will be the expected growth over the next ten years?

What are the key unmet needs in the market?

Epidemiology Insights

What is the number of prevalent cases (2018-2034) of burn pain across the seven major markets?

What is the number of prevalent cases (2018-2034) of burn pain by age across the seven major markets?

What is the number of prevalent cases (2018-2034) of burn pain by gender across the seven major markets?

How many patients are diagnosed (2018-2034) with burn pain across the seven major markets?

What is the size of the burn pain patient pool (2018-2023) across the seven major markets?

What would be the forecasted patient pool (2024-2034) across the seven major markets?

What are the key factors driving the epidemiological trend of burn pain?

What will be the growth rate of patients across the seven major markets?

