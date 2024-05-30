Bitcoin Price Stagnation, PayPal Expands PYUSD to Solana, and Furrever Token Celebrates $1.2 Million Milestone

New York, NY, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin (BTC) remains stagnant near support levels at $67,556, with bearish sentiments prevailing. If buyers fail to initiate recovery, BTC may drop to $67,000 and potentially further to $66,000 or $65,000. PayPal's PYUSD stablecoin has expanded to the Solana blockchain, enhancing speed, cost-efficiency, and user choice. Meanwhile, Furrever Token (FURR) celebrates raising over $1.2 million in its presale, offering up to 15X returns with a unique cat-themed approach that fosters community engagement. This article explores the latest trends and future prospects for these developments.

Bitcoin Price Stagnation: Bearish Sentiments Prevail as BTC Hovers Near Support Levels

This detail indicates that there is no change in the prices of Bitcoin as reflected by BTCUSD in the last day. The BTC is quite set in the bearish side since it is near the local support level contributing $67,556. More specifically, if buyers cannot initiate the recovery until the end of the day, the cumulative buying volume may be enough for a forceful breakout and subsequent movement to $67,000.



We head on to the bigger time frame and we see that the price of the main cryptocurrency continues to decline. As it stands, one should be interested in the low dropped in the bar the previous day.



Hitting the $67,000 mark, buyers may well shed it and force traders to examine the $66,000 level. From midterm perspective, it is also bearish, as you will see from the midterm table. But if the downward movement continues, there could be an opportunity to observe a continuous correction towards $65000. Bitcoin is currently priced at $67438 within the area of the world where this content is being produced.

PayPal Expands PYUSD Stablecoin to Solana: Enhancing Speed, Cost, and User Choice

PayPal developed PYUSD stablecoin has arrived for use on Solana blockchain which according to the company is to make its stablecoin more efficient in terms of speed and cost.



PYUSD was launched by PayPal based on the Ethereum blockchain network nearly a year ago and it is now adding Solana to the list in order to offer freedom of choice and capital management to its users.



Solana is admired for its ability to execute enormous numbers of transactions at implausible rates and meagre charges. It is also one of the most popular blockchains for memecoin issuers but more importantly, more frequently utilized as the transfer substrate for stablecoins, based on data sampled by Artemis.



Besides using the PayPal and Venmo wallets, users could also obtain PYUSD through the purchase on Solana using Crypto. com, Phantom and Paxos.



Jose Fernandez da Ponte, SVP, blockchain, cryptocurrency, and digital currency group, PayPal, says: “Launch PYUSD on Solana blockchain is another step towards the goal of being equipped with a decentralised organization for a digital currency with a stable value aimed at handling purchasing and payments.

Furrever Token (FURR) Celebrates The $1,2 Million Milestone

Furrever Token (FURR) emerges as a distinctive player in the crypto market, offering a refreshing blend of charm and innovation. With a focus on infusing the crypto space with adorable cat imagery, FURR aims to provide users with a delightful and enjoyable experience. Its mission extends beyond traditional use cases, prioritizing the creation of a whimsical ecosystem that fosters community and shared joy.

At the heart of FURR’s appeal is its commitment to user engagement and satisfaction. Through the integration of cute cat-themed stickers, emojis, and visuals, FURR creates an immersive experience that resonates with users on a personal level. This focus on fun and community sets FURR apart in an industry dominated by serious blockchain projects, offering a breath of fresh air to crypto enthusiasts.

Moreover, FURR boasts impressive potential for returns, with the opportunity for up to 15X returns on investment. Its current price of $0.000648 reflects its growing popularity and investor interest. The tokenomics of FURR further contribute to its appeal, with a total supply of around 9 billion tokens. During the presale phase, 65% of tokens are available for purchase, providing early investors with an opportunity to secure their stake in this promising project.

The success of FURR’s presale, which has already raised over $1,2 million in funding within two months, underscores the enthusiasm and confidence surrounding the project. As it progresses through its presale stages, with the launch planned on DEX (PancakeSwap), FURR continues to attract attention from investors seeking innovative opportunities in the crypto market.



