DeRing, the World's First AI+Web3 Smart Ring Brand, Officially Launches Website

Hong Kong, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Hong Kong ’ s authoritative media outlet Ta Kung Pao , DeRing, the world's first smart ring brand to integrate AI health sleep algorithms and Web3 incentive mechanisms, has officially launched its website, DeRing.io, as announced on its official Twitter account. With over 60% of adults worldwide facing sleep problems, DeRing is leading a new revolution in wearable technology with its innovative AI health algorithms and Web3 incentive mechanisms, providing solutions to the global health crisis.

According to Data Horiz z on Research , the smart ring market is expected to reach $1.4051 billion by 2032. Meanwhile, tech giants like Samsung and Apple are entering the smart ring market, making the market outlook even brighter. Market research firms have predicted that the global smart ring market will reach a staggering $11.9 billion by 2027. However, current smart ring products are highly homogeneous. DeRing stands out with its unique business mechanism and is leading the new trend in the market.

The DeRing official Twitter account stated that the DeRing official website will serve as an important bridge connecting users worldwide. In the future, the website will be used to recruit the first batch of internal beta testers and global community nodes, as well as key partners. DeRing is a powerful smart ring and aims to build a DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) based on community autonomy and dedicated to promoting global user sleep health. Integrating advanced technologies such as smart hardware, AI, DePIN, and Web3, DeRing will become the world's first user-centric Web3 health sleep incentive platform.

It is understood that DeRing ONE is the first-generation smart ring launched by the DeRing brand. It is made of titanium alloy and features an advanced flexible battery and NFC contactless wireless charging module. The ring weighs about 3 grams, has a battery life of 7-10 days, and has powerful health and sleep monitoring functions. It can detect up to 9 data metrics, including heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep, stress, and exercise.

Through the unique computing power mechanism of Web3 and bio-recognition technology, DeRing encourages users to develop good sleep and health habits. Through the incentive strategy of "the healthier, the richer," DeRing allows users to obtain continuous health benefits while staying healthy.

The DeRing AI health assistant provides 24/7 service, in-depth analysis of user data, and generates personalized health recommendations. As user data accumulates, DeRing will also create a digital avatar to intuitively reflect their sleep and health status, greatly improving the user's interactive experience.

According to the DeRing official website roadmap, DeRing's hardware product was initiated as early as the second quarter of 2022. As the hardware evolved, the development incorporated Web3 incentive models and AI algorithm concepts, making it the earliest Web3×AI wearable smart ring DePIN project.

