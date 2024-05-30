Lyophilization Basics for Pharmaceuticals: Unit Operations, Equipment, Instrumentation, and Performance Course (4-Hour Online Webinar: July 9, 2024) with RAC Credits

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lyophilization Basics for Pharmaceuticals: Unit Operations, Equipment, Instrumentation, and Performance Course" webinar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course will cover manufacturing operations for freeze dried pharmaceuticals, as well as instruct attendees about the equipment, systems, subsystems, and instrumentation utilized in a commercial lyophilizer. Performance limitations will be described, as well as techniques to optimize equipment capability and freeze dry cycles.

Why Should You Attend

To learn about the equipment and systems utilized in the freeze dry process, as well as ways to identify problems and optimize performance

Learning Objectives

  • Understanding of manufacturing process
  • Identification of all systems and subsystems within a freeze dryer
  • Proper use of freeze dryer instrumentation
  • Understanding and examples of Process Analytical Technologies
  • Characterization of process control limitations
  • Use of design space for primary and secondary drying

4.0 RAC Credits

This course has been pre-approved by RAPS as eligible for up to 4.0 credits towards a participant's RAC recertification upon full completion.

Key Topics Covered

Unit operations for freeze-dried pharmaceuticals

  • Formulation
  • Component prep
  • Filling
  • Lyo/capping
  • Inspection
  • Labeling and packaging

Freeze-Drying equipment

  • Basic components
  • Systems and subsystems
  • Sequence of operations

Instrumentation

  • Temperature and pressure measurements
  • Process Analytical Technology (pressure, moisture, gas flow, TDLAS, FM spectroscopy, NIR)

Performance

  • Sources for process control imprecision (variables affecting heat and mass transfer)
  • Choked flow
  • Measurement of equipment capability
  • Freezing Optimization via controlled nucleation
  • Cycle optimization via design spaces for primary and secondary drying

For more information about this webinar visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8rdf8r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Freeze Drying
                            
                            
                                Freeze Drying Equipment
                            
                            
                                Lyophilization
                            
                            
                                Pharmaceutical Manufacturing 
                            
                            
                                Process Analytical Technology
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data