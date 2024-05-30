The Investment Center’s Annual National Education Conference Concludes with Seven Leadership & Life Lessons from Susan O’Malley, First Female President of a Professional Sports Franchise

BEDMINSTER, N.J., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Center, Inc. held its eighth National Education Conference earlier this month at the National Harbor in Maryland. The independent broker-dealer’s conference included topics focused on economic updates, practice management, cybersecurity, succession planning, and ended with an engaging speech from Susan O’Malley that left attendees laughing and inspired.



CEO, Ralph DeVito commented:

“Susan had a welcoming sense of humor that set the tone for the closing session of our event. Her presentation on leadership and life lessons covered both professional and personal topics. She easily connected with our audience and shared memorable stories from her time at the Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals. Her presentation left everyone energized and excited to take their businesses to the next level.”

The conference, held in Oxon Hill, MD May 6th – May 9th, also included a panel discussion on continuity and succession planning with financial professionals at the firm.

Bryan Gilrane, Director of Business Development and Advisor Relations, stated:

“By sharing practical insights and real-life examples, our panels collaborative exchange of ideas sparked inspiration and strategies. Together, we reaffirmed the importance of planning ahead and embracing change. While several perspectives were shared during our discussion, all agreed that a proactive approach to succession planning not only safeguards business continuity but also cultivates trust and loyalty among clients.”

Other key highlights from the conference included concurrent breakout sessions, networking events, and several sessions on growing your practice.

Before the start of the conference, The Investment Center’s special interest groups – the Emerging Leaders Group and the Women Advisors Group – met to network. Those active in these groups benefit from networking with each other, discussing case studies, and have grown to be an advisory board for the firm.

The event closed with an awards dinner where the prestigious Ralph S. DeVito Award was presented. The award recognizes those advisors who demonstrate excellence with their clients, execute on business development, give back to their community, and have an exceptional reputation. This year’s recipient was Glen Jackson of Washington, DC.

Mr. DeVito said:

“Choosing just one advisor is never an easy task, but Glen rose to the top of everyone’s lists over the last 5 years. He has been a referral source, a great advocate for the firm, has significantly grown his business, and is never without a smile on his face. He is more than deserving of this award.”

