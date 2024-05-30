LENZ Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LENZ or “LENZ” or the “Company”), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing the first aceclidine-based eye drop that has been shown to improve near vision in people with presbyopia, today announced that Eef Schimmelpennink, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present and company management will participate in one-on-one meetings at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference being held from June 5th- 6th, 2024 in New York City.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Thursday, June 6th, 2024

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

The live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the LENZ Therapeutics website at www.LENZ-tx.com in the Investors & Media section. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days following the event.

About LENZ Therapeutics

LENZ Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the first aceclidine-based eye drop to improve vision in patients with presbyopia. LENZ’s product candidate, LNZ100 is a preservative-free, single-use, once-daily eye drop containing aceclidine. LNZ100 was evaluated in the registration-enabling Phase 3 CLARITY study as a potential therapy for the treatment of presbyopia, a condition impacting an estimated 1.8 billion people globally and 128 million people in the United States. LENZ is committed to commercializing an ideal pharmaceutical presbyopia solution that enhances vision for “all eyes, all day.” LENZ is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit: LENZ-Tx.com.

