Alterna Equity Partners Announces Closing of Fund I

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alterna Equity Partners (“AEP”), a South Florida-based lower middle-market private equity firm, proudly announces the successful closing of its inaugural fund, Alterna Equity Partners Fund I (“Fund I”).

Fund I, focused on majority investments in companies generating $3-15+ million in EBITDA, builds upon the extensive experience of AEP's principals in investing in lower middle-market founder- and family-owned businesses. AEP invests in business services, industrials, healthcare services, technology, transportation & logistics and financial services companies throughout the U.S. with a focus on the south and southeast. AEP's mission is to collaborate with entrepreneurs in a partnership-oriented approach, facilitating the continued growth and expansion of their businesses. AEP received significant support from its limited partners, comprised of institutions, family offices and individuals.

Robert Konrad, Managing Partner at AEP, commented, “we’re pleased with the early progress of our existing portfolio, and given a challenging 24 months in the overall private fundraising environment, there has been quite a positive response to AEP’s strong commitment to fostering partnerships with owners and founders, ensuring economic alignment and shared success with stakeholders. This strategy has resonated well with LPs who appreciate the value-add and differentiation in AEP’s approach to the business.”

Following an earlier initial closing, AEP began building out its team and deploying capital. Fund I has successfully closed its first two platform investments, Mod Op and Bulk Express, and is actively seeking new platform investments.

Casey Swercheck, Partner at AEP, further commented, “we believe the current market environment provides a strong backdrop for AEP’s partnership-oriented approach to investing, especially within Fund I’s core focus in the lower middle-market. There is a tremendous opportunity to provide meaningful impact to these businesses in a relatively short timeline, increasing value in the process through performance improvement while supporting founder’s visions for growth and expansion.”

Greenberg Traurig, LLP served as legal counsel to AEP.

About Alterna Equity Partners

Alterna Equity Partners is a private equity firm based in South Florida focused on making control and non-control investments in lower middle-market U.S. companies. We seek stable, established companies and back strong management teams and operating partners that are poised for growth. Our differentiated strategy is centered on the long-standing focus on founder- or family-owned mid-size businesses and a deep understanding and appreciation of the unique challenges and opportunities such businesses present. Alterna Equity Partners prioritizes opportunities that offer strong alignment with founders and operators to execute both organic and inorganic pre-identified growth strategies. To learn more, please visit www.alternaequitypartners.com.