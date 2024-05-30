BOS Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Year 2024

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC) reported its financial results for the first quarter of the year 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenues decreased by 7% to $11.3 million from $12.1 million in the first quarter of the year 2023;
  • Gross profit margin improved to 22.7% compared to 21.9% in the first quarter of the year 2023;
  • EBITDA amounted to $1,003,000 compared to $1,031,000 in the first quarter of the year 2023;
  • Financial expenses decreased by 57.3% to $105,000 from $246,000 in the first quarter of the year 2023;
  • Net income increased by 13% to $741,000 or $0.13 per basic share compared to $656,000 or $0.12 per basic share in the first quarter of the year 2023;

Eyal Cohen, BOS' CEO, stated: "I am pleased with the financial results of the first quarter of 2024 reflecting a record quarterly net income of $741,000 and earnings per share of $0.13. These results puts us on track towards achieving our financial targets for 2024: revenues of $46 million and net income of $2.2 million."

Ziv Dekel, BOS Chairman, added, "BOS has consistently experienced year-on-year growth since 2021, and with a positive cash net of loans, we are poised for even greater future success. Our management team is dedicated to cultivating a growth engine and strengthening our competitive position across various markets."

BOS will host a video conference meeting on May 30, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. EDT. A question-and-answer session will follow management’s presentation.

About BOS

BOS leverages cutting-edge technologies to optimize supply chain operations across three key divisions. The Intelligent Robotics division streamlines industrial and logistics inventory processes. The RFID division efficiently marks and tracks inventory and the Supply Chain division effectively manages inventory supply.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
BOS reports financial results in accordance with US GAAP and herein provides some non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement the Company's presentation of its financial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses the non-GAAP measures presented to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis that is consistent with financial models developed by research analysts who follow the Company. The reconciliation set forth below is provided in accordance with Regulation G and reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of BOS. These risk factors and uncertainties include, amongst others, the dependency of sales being generated from one or few major customers, the uncertainty of BOS being able to maintain current gross profit margins, inability to keep up or ahead of technology and to succeed in a highly competitive industry, inability to maintain marketing and distribution arrangements and to expand our overseas markets, uncertainty with respect to the prospects of legal claims against BOS, the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, general worldwide economic conditions, , the effect of the war against the Hamas and other terrorist organizations, the continued availability of financing for working capital purposes and to refinance outstanding indebtedness; and additional risks and uncertainties detailed in BOS' periodic reports and registration statements filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. BOS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

         
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
U.S. dollars in thousands
         
 Three months ended
March 31,
 Year ended
December 31,
 2024 2023 2023
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited)
         
Revenues$11,287  $12,141  $44,179 
Cost of revenues8,727  9,477  34,970 
Gross profit2,560  2,664  9,209 
Operating costs and expenses:        
Research and development44  41  158 
Sales and marketing1,162  1,246  4,891 
General and administrative508  475  1,762 
Other income, net-  -  (52)
Total operating costs and expenses1,714  1,762  6,759 
         
Operating income846  902  2,450 
Financial expenses, net(105) (246) (441)
Income before taxes on income741  656  2,009 
Tax on income-  -  (4)
Net income$741  $656  $2,005 
         
Basic net income per share$0.13  $0.12  $0.35 
Diluted net income per share$0.13  $0.11  $0.34 
Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income per share5,748  5,702  5,727 
Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income per share5,828  5,712  5,905 
         
Number of outstanding shares as of March 31, 2024 and 2023 and December 31, 20235,748  5,702  5,748 
         


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
 
 March 31,
2024
 December
31, 2023
 (Unaudited)
 (Audited)
ASSETS       
        
CURRENT ASSETS:       
Cash and cash equivalents$2,697  $2,344 
Restricted bank deposits 214   217 
Trade receivables, net 13,381   12,424 
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 1,197   963 
Inventories 5,773   6,070 
        
Total current assets 23,262   22,018 
        
LONG-TERM ASSETS 204   196 
        
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 3,310   3,268 
        
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS, NET 954   1,026 
        
OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 1,030   1,078 
        
GOODWILL 4,895   4,895 
        
Total assets$33,655  $32,481 
        


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
        
 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023
 (Unaudited) (Audited)
        
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY       
        
CURRENT LIABILITIES:       
Current maturities of long-term loans$164  $170 
Operating lease liabilities, current 207   235 
Trade payables 8,342   7,710 
Employees and payroll accruals 1,120   980 
Deferred revenues 617   600 
Advances net of inventory in process 135   137 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 892   1,072 
        
Total current liabilities 11,477   10,904 
        
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:       
Long-term loans, net of current maturities 1,093   1,150 
Operating lease liabilities, non-current 698   759 
Long-term deferred revenues 317   339 
Accrued severance pay 468   490 
        
Total long-term liabilities 2,576   2,738 
        
        
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 19,602   18,839 
        
        
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$33, 655  $32,481 
        


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED EBITDA
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
 
 Three months ended
March 31,
 Year ended
December 31,
 2024
 2023
 2023
         
Operating income$846  $902  $2,450 
Add:        
Amortization of intangible assets47  26  168 
Stock-based compensation21  25  98 
Depreciation89  81  342 
EBITDA$1,003  $1,034  $3,058 
         


SEGMENT INFORMATION
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
 
 RFID
 Supply
Chain
Solutions
 Intelligent
Robotics		 
Intercompany
 Consolidated
 Three months ended March 31,
2024
                    
Revenues$3,683  $7,356   250   (2) $11,287 
                    
Gross profit 992   1,484   84   -   2,560 
Allocated operating expenses 565   909   62   -   1,536 
Unallocated operating expenses*     -   -       178 
Income from operations$427  $575  $22       846 
                    
Financial expenses and tax on income                 (105)
Net income                $741 
                    


 RFID
 Supply
Chain
Solutions
 Intelligent
Robotics		 
Intercompany
 Consolidated
 Three months ended March 31,
2023
                    
                    
Revenues$4,017
  $7,489   699
   (64) $12,141 
                    
Gross profit (loss) 1,106
   1,585   (27
)  -   2,664 
                    
Allocated operating expenses 573   928   75
   -   1,576 
Unallocated operating expenses* -   -   -       186
 
Income (loss) from operations$533
  $657
  $(102
)      902
 
                    
Financial expenses and tax on income                 (246)
Net income                $656
 
                    

 

SEGMENT INFORMATION
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
 
 RFID
 Supply
Chain
Solutions
 Intelligent
Robotics		 
Intercompany
 Consolidated
 Year ended March 31,
2023
                    
                    
Revenues$13,713
  $28,845
   1,742
   (121) $44,179 
                    
Gross profit 3,179
   5,845
   185       9,209 
                    
Allocated operating expenses 2,150
   3,675
   258       6,083
 
Unallocated operating expenses* -   -   -       676
 
Income (loss) from operations$1,029
  $2,170
  $(73
)      2,450
 
                    
Financial expenses and tax on income                 (445)
Net income                $2,005
 
                    

*Unallocated operating expenses include costs not specific to a particular segment but general to the entire group, such as expenses incurred for insurance of directors and officers, public company fees, legal fees, and other similar corporate costs.

 

            











        

            

            
