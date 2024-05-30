Avadel Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

DUBLIN, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming medicines to transform lives, announced today that members of management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat on Thursday, June 6 at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat on Wednesday, June 12 at 3:20 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of these events, as well as archived recordings, will be available on Avadel’s Investor Relations website, investors.avadel.com, for 90 days following each conference.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming medicines to transform lives. Our approach includes applying innovative solutions to the development of medications that address the challenges patients face with current treatment options. Avadel’s commercial product, LUMRYZ™, was approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) as the first and only once-at-bedtime oxybate for the treatment of cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in adults with narcolepsy. For more information, please visit www.avadel.com.

