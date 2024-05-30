Global Communities Welcomes IntraHealth International as a New Subsidiary, Expanding Health Services Worldwide

Chapel Hill, NC, and Silver Spring, MD, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Communities and IntraHealth International announced today a strategic combination that brings the two organizations together to meet the fast-changing humanitarian and development needs of countries around the world. The combination agreement will increase their collective scale and impact, expanding and deepening their technical portfolios, geographic reach and digital capabilities.

Through this agreement, IntraHealth International becomes a subsidiary of Global Communities, integrating health even more deeply across humanitarian and development sectors to save lives and advance equity through comprehensive and sustainable solutions.

“We are thrilled to welcome IntraHealth to Global Communities,” said Carrie Hessler-Radelet, president and CEO of Global Communities. “This strategic combination will amplify our impact, enhancing our ability to swiftly adapt and expand multisectoral programming while strengthening our health initiatives.Our vision is to build a new kind of hybrid organization, one that can seamlessly pivot programming to better address community needs.”

The combination agreement was unanimously approved by both organizations’ boards of directors. Current programs will continue to operate as they have been under IntraHealth International through the end of their agreements. Full integration of operations and entities is expected by October 2024.

“I am incredibly proud that IntraHealth is joining the Global Communities team,” said Maqsoda Maqsodi, IntraHealth’s president and CEO. "Today's development space requires us to take different approaches to maintain our impact on global health. We have to meet the world where the challenges are. I'm excited that this combination will allow us to not only maintain the gains we've worked for over the past 44 years, but to expand upon them. Together we'll be at the forefront with our local partners, providing immediate aid during crises but also helping strengthen their countries’ health systems for the long haul.”

Global Communities has a strong history of integrating health into its programming to address the interconnected needs of different communities. The agreement with IntraHealth will allow the combined organization to expand health initiatives further across multiple sectors.

“This collaboration reinforces our commitment to our critical role in the humanitarian, development and peace nexus,” said Hessler-Radelet. “Together, we will help create a world where health is a universal human right, emergency response is swift and effective and resilience is ingrained in our global commitments.”

As part of the new combination, Maqsodi will take on the role of chief operating officer at Global Communities while remaining CEO of IntraHealth. IntraHealth will retain its name as a Global Communities subsidiary and its guiding mission to improve the performance of health workers and strengthen the systems in which they work.

About Global Communities and IntraHealth

Global Communities brings together local ingenuity and global insights to save lives, advance equity and secure strong futures. Founded in 1952 as the Foundation for Cooperative Housing, today Global Communities envisions a world of expanded opportunity, where crises give way to resilience and all people thrive.

IntraHealth International believes everyone everywhere should have the health care they need to thrive. For 44 years in over 100 countries, IntraHealth has partnered with governments and local organizations to improve the performance of health workers and strengthen the systems in which they work.