Super League CEO, Ann Hand, to Participate in Maxim Group Virtual Fireside Chat on the Marketing Channel of the Future, Leading Global Brands into 3D Immersive Platforms

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) (the “Company”), a leading creator and publisher of content experiences and media solutions across the world’s largest immersive platforms, today announced the Company will participate in a virtual fireside chat hosted by the Maxim Group’s Jack Vander Aarde on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at 2:30pm ET.



During the fireside chat, SLE’s Chief Executive Officer and Chair Ann Hand will discuss the increased interest from leading global brands in Super League’s suite of media solutions and expertise to execute a 3D engagement strategy resulting in measurable conversions. To register for the fireside chat, please reach out to your Maxim representative, email SLE@mzgroup.us or register here.

About Super League

Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) is a leading creator and publisher of content experiences and media solutions across the world’s largest immersive platforms. From open gaming powerhouses such as Roblox, Minecraft and Fortnite Creative, to bespoke worlds built using the most advanced 3D creation tools, Super League’s innovative solutions provide incomparable access to massive audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn and create. As a true end-to-end activation partner for dozens of global brands, Super League is effectively a brand’s operating system for the 3D Web offering a complete range of development, distribution, monetization and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic, energized programs. As an originator of new experiences fueled by a network of top developers, a comprehensive set of proprietary creator tools and a future-forward team of creative professionals, Super League accelerates IP and audience success within the fastest growing sector of the media industry. For more, go to superleague.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Shannon Devine/ Mark Schwalenberg

MZ North America

Main: 203-741-8811

SLE@mzgroup.us