NexGami Secures $2.5 Million in Seed Round, IDO Rollout on 5 Major Launchpads and $NEXG Token on KuCoin's BurningDrop

Vancouver, Canada, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexGami, a pioneering Web3 gaming platform, is proud to announce the successful completion of its seed round financing, raising a total of $2.5 million. This funding milestone is a significant step forward for our mission to revolutionize the gaming industry by integrating traditional gaming with the innovative possibilities of Web3 technology.

The seed round was led by Metalpha, a global digital asset-focused wealth management company, and with strong support from prominent investors including KuCoin Ventures, HTX Ventures, Gate Labs, Ledger Capital, Tide Group, OIG, XT.com, Lbank, Kekkai, IBC Group, and several angel groups. This diverse backing from leading venture capitalists and industry players underscores the high level of confidence in NexGami’s vision and growth potential.

Fueling the Future of Web3 Gaming

The $2.5 million seed round will be instrumental in advancing NexGami’s platform, which aims to be the prime venue for hosting competitive gaming events across various titles. NexGami’s mission is to bring in traditional gamers into the Web3 ecosystem, providing them with the tangible benefits of tokenomics. The platform will offer seamless integration for developers, enabling users to organize tournaments, players to compete for rewards, and content creators to share their gaming experiences.

"We are immensely grateful for the support from our investors, which will enable us to accelerate our development and bring our vision of a revolutionary Web3 gaming platform to life," said Brice Bian, Founder and CEO of NexGami.

Building on Pre-Seed Success

This latest seed round builds on the momentum from NexGami's successful $2 million pre-seed funding round completed in November 2023, which propelled the company to a post-investment valuation of $20 million. The pre-seed round saw enthusiastic participation from a group of renowned investment institutions, including Polygon Ventures, Fundamental Labs, and Ledger Capital, alongside other prominent entities. This funding was a pivotal moment in NexGami's journey, demonstrating robust investor faith in the company’s vision and potential.

One of the most exciting aspects of the pre-seed development was the strategic alignment of NexGami’s platform within the dynamic Polygon gaming ecosystem, underscoring its commitment to delivering seamless integration solutions and enhancing the gaming experience for users within the Polygon network.

$NEXG Launches Across Five Major Launchpads

In addition to our successful seed round, we are excited to announce that $NEXG has debuted on five major launchpads, expanding our reach and providing multiple opportunities for community engagement.

The IDO on DAO Maker started on May 27, 2023. The IDOs on ENJINSTARTER , SeaPad , and BRCStarter started on May 30, 2023. And the IDO on GameFi will commence on May 31, 2023.

Further details about the IDOs can be found on Nexgami’s official website and Twitter .

$NEXG on KuCoin's BurningDrop

We are excited to announce that NexGami's token, $NEXG, will be available on KuCoin's BurningDrop platform starting at 9:00:00 UTC on May 27, 2024. Users can participate by staking and burning KCS to earn $NEXG rewards.

Total Allocation: 3 million $NEXG

3 million $NEXG Initial Distribution: 20% of NEXG rewards will be distributed before NEXG trading starts on the KuCoin spot market.

20% of NEXG rewards will be distributed before NEXG trading starts on the KuCoin spot market. Remaining Distribution: 80% of the rewards will be distributed linearly at 20% per month over four months.

80% of the rewards will be distributed linearly at 20% per month over four months. Subscription Period: 9:00:00 to 18:00:00 UTC on May 27, 2024.

About NexGami

NexGami is a groundbreaking Web3 gaming platform aiming to be the prime venue for hosting competitive gaming events across various titles. Our mission is to integrate traditional gamers into the Web3 space, offering tangible benefits through tokenomics. We strive to connect Web3 and traditional gaming, shaping the digital game mentors of tomorrow.

Our platform allows seamless integration for developers, enabling users to organize tournaments, players to compete for rewards, and content creators to share their gaming experiences. All revenue on NexGami is redistributed to users involved in creating, sharing, and engaging with esports content, fostering a vibrant, sustainable ecosystem.

NexGami is also compatible with BRC-20 and inscriptions gaming ecosystems, and will be the first and largest Initial Game Offering (IGO) platform for inscriptions games. Committed to revolutionizing the gaming distribution landscape, NexGami aspires to make Web3 the future of gaming.

For more information about NexGami, please visit our website: https://www.nexgami.com



