BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: RBAZ Bancorp, Inc. (OTCPK - RBAZ), Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE - SQSP), PlayAGS, Incorporated (NYSE - AGS), Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq - DCPH)

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE - SQSP)

Under the terms of the agreement, Squarespace will be acquired by Permira for $44.00 per share in cash representing a transaction valued at over $6.6 billion on an equity value basis and approximately $6.9 billion on an enterprise value basis. The investigation concerns whether the Squarespace Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration offers fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

PlayAGS, Incorporated (NYSE - AGS)

Under the terms of the agreement, AGS will be acquired by affiliates of Brightstar Capital Partners (“Brightstar”) for $12.50 per share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the AGS Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration offers fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

RBAZ Bancorp, Inc. (OTCPK - RBAZ)

Under the terms of the agreement, RBAZ will be acquired by Pima Federal Credit Union (“Pima”). Pima will purchase substantially all of the assets and assume substantially all of the liabilities of Republic Bank in an all-cash transaction where RBAZ shareholders will receive $22.00 in cash for each share of stock they hold. The investigation concerns whether the RBAZ Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration offers fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq - DCPH)

Under the terms of the agreement, Deciphera will be acquired by ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (“ONO”). ONO will acquire all outstanding shares of Deciphera common stock for $25.60 per share in cash, for a total equity value of $2.4 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Deciphera Group Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether ONO is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

