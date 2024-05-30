Telomir Pharmaceuticals Announces Two Pivotal Milestones for Lead Product Candidate Telomir-1

Commences the study, The Safety of Telomir-1 when Administered Orally to Geriatric Laboratory Beagle Dogs for 63 Consecutive Days study to evaluate the safety of Telomir-1 on geriatric canines



Began geriatric canine study on May 28th with initial dosing of Telomir-1 – All Animals Tolerated Dosing Well – Data will explore the potential for treatment of age-related conditions

TAMPA, Fla., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: TELO) (“Telomir” or the “Company”), a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of Telomir-1 as the first novel small molecule to lengthen the DNA’s protective telomere caps as a potential treatment for age-related conditions, today announced the commencement of several significant milestones. These events underscore its commitment to advancing innovative treatments to mitigate the effects of aging and the continuation of its groundbreaking work.

“Beginning the telomere length and safety study, it is incredibly important for Telomir as it marks the next phase in the development of Telomir-1 and we believe should provide us with information that will help us to make progress in our efforts to combat many of the diseases of aging,” said Dr. Chris Chapman, Co-Founder, Chairman, CEO, President and CMO of Telomir. These studies are potentially usable for veterinary as well as human IND purposes. “We believe the data from the canine study will provide us with pre-clinical animal testing endpoints to determine Telomir-1’s potential as a treatment for age-related conditions such as gait weakness and joint damage, and will provide us with information on physical examinations, blood collection, urine collection, and telomere length.” Dr. Mike Roizen, special consultant to Telomir reiterated that “the study should not only be used to support further work on benefits and risks in canines, especially those with joint disease, but also provide key information for designing studies in humans.”

Initiation of The Safety of Telomir-1 when Administered Orally to Geriatric Laboratory Beagle Dogs for 63 Consecutive Days Study

On May 28, 2024, Telomir began a pivotal study analyzing telomere length to evaluate the aging process and safety of Telomir-1, in geriatric canines, beginning with four canines receiving active doses and one canine receiving placebo doses. Telomir-1 is the Company’s therapeutic candidate aimed at addressing age-related diseases in humans and animals. We believe this study represents a crucial step in the Company’s efforts to develop effective treatments for chronic conditions, which affects millions of pets and humans alike.

Dosing of Zeus, A Geriatric German Shepherd

In parallel with the pivotal canine study, the Company also announced that it is currently using Telomir-1 to treat Zeus, a 12-year-old German Shepherd. Zeus has completed over a month of daily dosing. This case will provide valuable insights and real-world data that will inform its ongoing and future research and regulatory initiatives which target age-related diseases, oncology and post-surgery recovery.

About Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:TELO) is a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of Telomir-1 as the first novel small molecule to lengthen the DNA’s protective telomere caps in order to potentially reverse age-related conditions. Telomeres are the protective end caps of a chromosome made up of DNA sequences and proteins. As humans age, telomeres shorten, with metal reactivity accelerating the process, which presents us with an increased chance of contracting a number of degenerative and age-related diseases. Telomir’s goal is to develop and commercialize Telomir-1 (which is proposed to be dosed orally) for hemochromatosis (iron overload) and ultimately post-chemotherapy recovery and a broader range of other age-related inflammatory conditions such as osteoarthritis.

The Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institute (Sweden) awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2009 for the discovery of how chromosomes are protected by telomeres and the enzyme telomerase.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "intends," "may," "plans," "possible," "potential," "seeks," "will," and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding completion, timing and anticipated size of the initial public offering and the expected commencement of trading on the Nasdaq.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on Telomir's current expectations, estimates and projections only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the potential use of the data from our studies, our ability to develop and commercialize Telomir-1 and the aging process and safety of Telomir-1 . These and other risks concerning Telomir's programs and operations are described in additional detail in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, which is on file with the SEC. Telomir explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.

