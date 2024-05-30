AMMO, Inc. to Conduct Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Call on June 13, 2024, at 5:00PM ET

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMMO, Inc. (Nasdaq: POWW, POWWP) (“AMMO” or the “Company”) the owner of GunBroker.com, the largest online marketplace serving the firearms and shooting sports industries, and a leading vertically integrated producer of high-performance ammunition and components, today announced that it will release financial results for its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 ended March 31, 2024, after the stock market closes on Thursday, June 13, 2024.



Management will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET on June 13, 2024, to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management’s formal remarks there will be a question-and-answer session.

Participants are asked to preregister for the call at the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10188534/fc5c14c674

Please note that registered participants will receive their dial-in number upon registration and will dial directly into the call without delay. Those without Internet access or who are unable to pre-register may dial in by calling 1-844-481-2698 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0655 (international).

Please join at least 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start and follow the operator’s instructions. When requested, please ask for “AMMO, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Conference Call.”

The conference call will also be available through a live webcast at the following link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=FE9IBGzz , which is also available through the Company’s website.

About AMMO, Inc.

With its corporate offices headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, AMMO designs and manufactures products for a variety of aptitudes, including law enforcement, military, sport shooting and self-defense. The Company was founded in 2016 with a vision to change, innovate and invigorate the munitions industry. AMMO promotes branded munitions as well as its patented STREAK™ Visual Ammunition, /stelTH/™subsonic munitions, and specialty rounds for military and law enforcement use via government programs. For more information, please visit: www.ammoinc.com .

About GunBroker.com

GunBroker.com is the largest online marketplace dedicated to firearms, hunting, shooting and related products. Aside from merchandise bearing its logo, GunBroker.com currently sells none of the items listed on its website. Third-party sellers list items on the site and Federal and state laws govern the sale of firearms and other restricted items. Ownership policies and regulations are followed using licensed firearms dealers as transfer agents. Launched in 1999, GunBroker.com is an informative, secure and safe way to buy and sell firearms, ammunition, air guns, archery equipment, knives and swords, firearms accessories and hunting/shooting gear online. GunBroker.com promotes responsible ownership of guns and firearms. For more information, please visit: www.gunbroker.com .

Forward Looking Statements

