Sailrite Enterprises Implements Bridgeline’s HawkSearch

WOBURN, Mass., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a global leader in AI-powered marketing technology, announced today the launch of HawkSearch on two of Sailrite’s eCommerce sites on the BigCommerce Multi-Storefront platform. Sailrite, a one-stop retailer for fabric, tools, hardware, and sewing supplies, has integrated HawkSearch to improve its product discovery for both its B2C and B2B sites.



HawkSearch will bolster Sailrite’s growth strategy with its AI-powered search within the retailer’s catalog. HawkSearch will make the online catalog easier to find products for purchase through search and autocomplete. For example, a customer can start to type the word ‘sew’ and HawkSearch autocomplete will immediately display top results for “Sailrite sewing machines” for purchase.

Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline, said, "Our partnership with Sailrite reflects our expertise in supporting retailers on BigCommerce Multi-Storefront. HawkSearch is available for quick and easy implementation on the BigCommerce platform, ensuring users an efficient way to upgrade their search and improve product discovery."

Get the HawkSearch connector for BigCommerce here.

