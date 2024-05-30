Inozyme Pharma to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: INZY) (“the Company” or “Inozyme”), a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of pathologic mineralization and intimal proliferation, today announced Doug Treco, Ph.D., CEO and Chairman of Inozyme, will present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 6, 2024 from 12:30-12:55 pm ET.



A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Inozyme’s website under events, where a replay of the event will also be available for a limited time.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of diseases impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton. Inozyme is developing INZ-701, an enzyme replacement therapy, to address pathologic mineralization and intimal proliferation, which can drive morbidity and mortality in these severe diseases. INZ-701 is currently in clinical development for the treatment of ENPP1 Deficiency, ABCC6 Deficiency and calciphylaxis.

For more information, please visit https://www.inozyme.com/ or follow Inozyme on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

