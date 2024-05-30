LCS Elevates Innovation with New InnoTank™ Competition

Des Moines, IA, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five LCS employees will compete in the company’s inaugural “InnoTank,” a pitch competition designed to showcase innovative ideas from corporate and community employees with the winner receiving a$10,000 grand prize.



"We are thrilled to announce the finalists for our inaugural InnoTank competition," said Frank Vedder, LCS Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer. "Each idea has the potential to advance LCS and the communities we serve through the people who know our industry the best – our employees. We are excited to see their diverse talents and perspectives on display through the live competition.”



The five InnoTank finalist individuals and teams include:

Ryan Muzzey, Director of Memory Care - Clarendale of St. Peters

Beth Elwood, Client Account Manager - CPS

Keaton Drees, Administrator, and Stephanie Sanchez, Lifestyles Coordinator - The Forum at Rancho San Antonio

Aaron Brady, IT Project Manager, Josiah Carter, VP/Director Finance & Accounting, and Michael Urick, IT Director/Clinical Systems – LCS

Laurel Mundell, Director of Administrative Services, Sarra Ninya, Associate Executive Director, Michelle Fredenburg, Director of Quality & Reimbursement, and Stephanie Markoski, Administrator - Cypress Village

Each InnoTank finalist pitch is kept confidential until the live competition where each will present to a panel of judges during the LCS Senior Living Management Conference in Des Moines, Iowa, on June 25.



Media note: A digital version of this news release is available in the LCS Newsroom.

