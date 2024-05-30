LCS Elevates Innovation with New InnoTank™ Competition

Five employee finalists will pitch their ideas to a panel of judges during a live competition for a chance to win the $10,000 grand prize

| Source: LCS LCS

Des Moines, IA, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five LCS employees will compete in the company’s inaugural “InnoTank,” a pitch competition designed to showcase innovative ideas from corporate and community employees with the winner receiving a$10,000 grand prize.

"We are thrilled to announce the finalists for our inaugural InnoTank competition," said Frank Vedder, LCS Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer. "Each idea has the potential to advance LCS and the communities we serve through the people who know our industry the best – our employees. We are excited to see their diverse talents and perspectives on display through the live competition.”

The five InnoTank finalist individuals and teams include:

  • Ryan Muzzey, Director of Memory Care - Clarendale of St. Peters
  • Beth Elwood, Client Account Manager - CPS
  • Keaton Drees, Administrator, and Stephanie Sanchez, Lifestyles Coordinator - The Forum at Rancho San Antonio
  • Aaron Brady, IT Project Manager, Josiah Carter, VP/Director Finance & Accounting, and Michael Urick, IT Director/Clinical Systems – LCS
  • Laurel Mundell, Director of Administrative Services, Sarra Ninya, Associate Executive Director, Michelle Fredenburg, Director of Quality & Reimbursement, and Stephanie Markoski, Administrator - Cypress Village

Each InnoTank finalist pitch is kept confidential until the live competition where each will present to a panel of judges during the LCS Senior Living Management Conference in Des Moines, Iowa, on June 25.

Media noteA digital version of this news release is available in the LCS Newsroom.  

# # #

 

            











    

        

        
Contact Data