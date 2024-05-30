Johnson & Johnson MedTech gathers multi-disciplinary expert group to optimise lung cancer care and dialogue between patients and their healthcare team

A recent European survey revealed that 80 percent of thoracic surgeons declared to follow the Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) protocol, focussed on improving peri-operative lung cancer care,1 simultaneously, patients appear to continue experiencing confusion regarding the available treatment pathway.

BARCELONA, Spain, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson & Johnson MedTech hosted a symposium during the 32nd Meeting of the European Society of Thoracic Surgeons (ESTS) (26-28 May 2024), in Barcelona, Spain. The Johnson & Johnson symposium, ‘HCP and Patient Perspectives: Optimising Surgical Outcomes Through Collaboration Across the Treatment Continuum’, convened a patient advocate and a group of healthcare professionals -including thoracic surgeons, a thoracic oncologist and a physiotherapist-, to share their viewpoints during an interactive discussion aiming to optimise communication between patients and their healthcare team, and improve the peri-operative treatment of lung cancer.2 Some of the experts from the recent symposium will now gather to establish an advisory board promoted by J&J MedTech, focused on developing a medium to long-term plan to redefine the surgical lung cancer treatment pathway, and on promoting further collaboration between surgeons, clinicians, and patients.



Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death worldwide, resulting in over 375,000 deaths each year in Europe alone.3 It is often detected and diagnosed at a late stage, when treatment options are limited and survival is poorest.4 When lung cancer is diagnosed at an early stage, up to 90 percent of people will survive at least 5 years.5 This figure decreases to less than 10 percent with a late-stage diagnosis.5

“At Johnson and Johnson, changing the trajectory of lung cancer is our priority and we are committed to supporting early diagnosis to help improve survival and disease outcomes for patients. As part of our work with The Lung Cancer Policy Network - a worldwide network of almost 70 leading lung cancer experts, patient organisations, and industry representatives -, we use our collective expertise to make survival from lung cancer a policy priority around the world, through the wider implementation of lung cancer screening,” said Gianluca Casali, Senior Medical Director, Johnson & Johnson MedTech. “Open discussions between patients and multi-disciplinary healthcare teams involved in lung cancer management are crucial to identify areas where improvements are needed in both diagnosis and care, to ensure that lung cancer is diagnosed early, and that each individual patient receives the best treatment option for their particular cancer, to live longer, with the best quality of life possible. This is why we are dedicated to promoting and facilitating this exchange of opinions.”

In a recent European survey of over 200 thoracic surgeons, promoted by J&J MedTech and LuCE (Lung Cancer Europe) and presented at the ESTS meeting, 50 percent of respondents acknowledged being successful and 30 percent very successful in implementing the enhanced recovery after surgery (ERAS) protocol for surgery of lung cancer in their hospital department, an evidence-based multidisciplinary protocol of peri-operative care.1,6 At the same time, survey results indicated inconsistent implementation of the protocol, with 36 percent of respondents stating they don’t have a specialised pulmonary nurse.1 Tumour boards and the assignment of a dedicated nurse are critical to ensure that patient care is aligned with the best available evidence, allowing clinicians to put forward personalised treatment options. The data of the survey indicated that the ERAS protocol is not always fully implemented, which could lead to inadequate patient management and missed communication among parties, as suggested by some of the panellists. J&J MedTech is committed to exploring solutions to help HCPs maintain effective pre- and post-operative communication with patients, including through the use of digital technologies.

“A diagnosis of lung cancer is overwhelming for patients, and lack of communication and clarity around the treatment options available adds to the feeling of complete loss we all come to experience,” said Merel Hennink*, patient advocate. “What matters the most to us is to know that our healthcare team is organising a treatment plan based on our individual needs and unique features of our cancer. Once we’ve had a chance to digest our diagnosis news, we want to have those conversations with our oncologist, to discuss our treatment options and we want to be able to make an informed decision on the best course of action for us and our families.”

“We know that screening of high-risk lung cancer individuals is an effective and cost-effective way of identifying patients who are most likely to respond to a curative treatment; we now have the opportunity to transform lung cancer to a treatable condition if it is diagnosed early,” said Professor Cecilia Pompili†, Associate Professor and Thoracic Oncology Surgeon University of Leeds, UK. “Surgery plays an integral role in the multidisciplinary care of lung cancer, alongside emerging treatments, and it is crucial for us to understand how available treatments impact patients' daily lives. Clinicians must grasp patients’ preferences and psychophysical burdens during their treatment. We must empower patients in playing an active part in their lung cancer management plan, as a means of improving overall outcomes for each individual patient.”

*Merel Hennink is a patient advocate. She has been compensated for her participation in the symposium but not for any media work.

†Professor Cecilia Pompili is a paid consultant to Johnson & Johnson MedTech. She has been compensated for her participation in the symposium but not for any media work.

