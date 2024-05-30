WOOFi ventures into AI, teaming up with Kvants.ai to supercharge crypto traders' strategies

KINGSTOWN, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOOFi , the omnichain decentralized finance platform featuring swaps, perpetual futures trading, earn, and staking, is excited to announce its integration with Kvants , a cutting-edge AI and machine learning platform leveraging the power of quantitative strategy, to enhance trading efficiency and provide advanced analytical tools to its users.



By incorporating Kvants, WOOFi enables its users to leverage sophisticated AI algorithms for market analysis and quantitative trading strategy development. This integration empowers traders on the WOOFi platform with robust predictive analytics, enabling more informed decision-making and improved trading performance.

Ben Yorke, VP of Ecosystem at WOOFi, emphasized the significance of this integration, stating, "Our collaboration with Kvants represents a significant milestone in our mission to deliver advanced trading solutions. Kvants’s AI-driven tools will provide our users with unparalleled insights and capabilities, aligning perfectly with our vision of making complex trading strategies accessible to everyone on our platform."

Michal Horvath, CEO of Kvants.ai, also highlighted the importance of this partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with WOOFi and bring our state-of-the-art AI technology to their innovative platform. Our AI algorithms are designed to analyze vast amounts of market data in real time, providing traders with the actionable insights they need to stay ahead in the fast-paced world of digital asset trading. This integration underscores our commitment to driving technological advancement in the financial sector."

Kvants is renowned for its advanced machine-learning models and real-time data processing, which are essential for developing and deploying sophisticated trading algorithms. This integration allows WOOFi users to access a unified interface for real-time market analysis, streamlining the trading process and fostering an environment of innovation and advanced trading practices.

"Our goal is to continuously enhance the trading experience for our users," added Yorke. "Integrating with Kvantsi allows us to offer innovative AI tools that open new possibilities for market analysis and strategy development, further solidifying our position as a leader in the decentralized trading space."

About WOOFi

WOOFi is a leading DEX with over $14B cumulative trading volume and 250k+ monthly active users. It supports 11 blockchains and boasts a diverse range of products that include earn vaults, simple swaps, cross-chain swaps, and perpetual futures. The native token of WOOFi is WOO and it can be staked to share 80% of all protocol fees.

About Kvants

Kvants.ai is a decentralised asset management platform that offers access to AI-enabled trading strategies. It's a platform that curates industry-leading trading algorithms backed by AI and machine learning to make and support better investment decisions. It is the leading platform for tokenised machine learning and AI-driven trading strategies.

