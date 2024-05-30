Debenhams Powers 3 Million Product SKUs with fabric's Modern Omnichannel Commerce Platform, Supercharges its Fashion and Beauty Commerce Shopping Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- fabric , the creators of the next-generation commerce platform, today announced that Debenhams , a 243-year-old European department store that was reimagined as a direct-to-consumer retailer in 2021 by the Boohoo group acquisition, has selected fabric to power its expansive product catalog across 11 brands, bringing a modern, composable, agile platform to its commerce experience.



This strategic move supports Debenhams's growth across all brands, significantly enhancing its online shopping experience for shoppers and ease-of-use for merchandisers. Debenhams increased its catalog to 3 million SKUs with fabric, which in turn has allowed the company to serve multiple stores and merchandise over 7000 collections across thousands of categories, giving Debenhams the flexibility to display products in unique ways to improve conversion.

"We got Debenhams live in just under three weeks with an enterprise-grade product catalog designed to accommodate their extensive and complex range of products,” said Mike Micucci, CEO of fabric. “Our platform was purpose-built to deliver the on-demand scale and performance Debenhams required to easily deploy millions of daily product updates and leverage our unique collections capability to merchandise across eleven storefronts.”

fabric and Debenhams: Improving the shopping experience with high-quality product data

"fabric's innovative and modern platform has transformed how we manage and deliver products across any channel, allowing us to significantly scale our offering and provide the best experience for shoppers,” said Dan Finley, CEO of Debenhams. “With fabric, we have the flexibility and business agility to make real-time changes and merchandise our products at the speed our business demands.”

Migrating from its legacy system, Debenhams implemented fabric's enterprise solution to boost data quality, reduce manual entry, and streamline operations, all within a three-week timeframe. Debenhams now has a single source of truth for product data, across both first-party and third-party vendors, streamlining workflows and providing standardized data across all sources.

Debenhams’s merchandisers can easily centralize, organize, and deliver data efficiently and in real-time in fabric's easy-to-use operator console. And now, with the fabric platform, they have the agility to incrementally integrate new commerce services, fully aligned with their evolving business requirements.

For more information about fabric’s Product Catalog – a commerce-first approach to product data that centralizes, organizes, and delivers product information on any channel, request a demo , or stop by fabric’s booth #146 at CommerceNext , running June 11-13 in New York.

About fabric

fabric is the next-generation commerce platform that is designed to provide the commerce services customers expect so they can build world-class experiences, anywhere. fabric is on a mission to revolutionize commerce for everyone, and we empower businesses who are striving to deliver commerce that drives conversion and customer outcomes. Leading retailers, including Chico’s, Brooklinen, and Ashley’s Furniture, trust fabric to run their modern commerce business. Headquartered in San Francisco, fabric was founded in 2017 by a group of industry veterans determined to bring the same technical principles found at Amazon to retail. Learn more at https://fabric.inc .

Press Contact:

Cathy Wright

Offleash PR for fabric

fabric@offleashpr.com