Nayax to Present at the William Blair Growth Conference in Chicago on June 6, 2024

HERZLIYA, Israel, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nayax Ltd. (Nasdaq: NYAX; TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement payments and loyalty platform designed to help merchants scale their business, today announced its participation at the William Blair Growth Conference in Chicago. Ms. Sagit Manor, Chief Financial Officer and Mr. Aaron Greenberg, Chief Strategy Officer, will present on Thursday, June 6, 2024 at 8:40 a.m. Chicago Time. Ms. Manor and Mr. Greenberg will also participate in one-on-one meetings during the day.



A webcast of the presentation will be available live from the following link, as well as a link from Nayax’s investor relations site: https://wsw.com/webcast/blair97/nyax/1965376

Following the event, the presentation will be available for replay from the Nayax investor relations website under the events section at Nayax - Events & Presentations.

About Nayax

Nayax is a global commerce enablement, payments and loyalty platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and loyalty tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. With foundations and global leadership in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across multiple channels. As of March 31 2024, Nayax has 9 global offices, approximately 900 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers and payment method integrations and is a recognized payment facilitator worldwide. Nayax's mission is to improve our customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency. For more information, please visit www.nayax.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Aaron Greenberg, Chief Strategy Officer

aarong@nayax.com