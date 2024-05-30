Lucky Leaf Fruit Fillings Celebrates 75 Years of Sweet Desserts

PEACH GLEN, Pa., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucky Leaf Fruit Fillings, a cherished companion in kitchens across the nation for three-quarters of a century, proudly marks its 75th anniversary this year. Since its inception in 1949, Lucky Leaf has been synonymous with quality, flavor, and the joy of baking, enriching countless family gatherings and special occasions with its array of high-quality fruit fillings.



"For 75 years, Lucky Leaf has been a trusted partner in the kitchen, providing families with the recipes they need to bake delicious and memorable treats," said Rich McCloskey, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Knouse Foods, owner of Lucky Leaf Fruit Fillings. "We are incredibly grateful to our loyal customers who have made Lucky Leaf a part of their baking traditions for generations."

At the heart of Lucky Leaf lies a dedication to quality sourced from family farms. Since 1949, the families from the company's grower-owned cooperative have cultivated and handpicked ripened apples, peaches, and cherries. This tried and true approach has guided the company to provide bakers with simple, delicious products to make their lives easier.

The company's journey began with Lucky Leaf Apple Sauce, made from orchard-fresh apples that captured the essence of homemade goodness. As lifestyles evolved and time became a precious commodity, Lucky Leaf recognized the need to provide convenient solutions for busy bakers.

In response to this, the company introduced ready-to-use fruit fillings, crafted from the same hand-picked apples that have been a staple from its orchards for generations. Driven by America's appetite for its products, Lucky Leaf expanded its offerings to include a diverse range of flavors, from the timeless appeal of cherry and blueberry to the tropical sweetness of peach and beyond.

"To celebrate this anniversary, Lucky Leaf is launching a year-long campaign filled with exciting initiatives," McCloskey added. "We invite our customers to join us in commemorating 75 years of sweet desserts and creating even more cherished memories together."

Lucky Leaf’s year-long celebration is filled with exciting initiatives such as:

Recipes and Inspiration: Delve into a treasure trove of new and nostalgic recipes featuring Lucky Leaf fruit fillings on the Lucky Leaf website and social media channels. Discover fresh ideas to inspire your baking journey and create sweet memories with loved ones.

The Lucky Leaf 75th anniversary digital cookbook is available here.

Social Media Sweepstakes: Join Lucky Leaf in the festivities by participating in its social media sweepstakes. Be in with a chance to win prizes, including collectible branded merchandise, complimentary products, and more.

For 75 years, Lucky Leaf Fruit Fillings has been a trusted baking brand, offering a wide variety of fruit fillings made with real fruit and high-quality ingredients. Available in grocery stores nationwide, Lucky Leaf remains committed to delighting taste buds and inspiring creativity in kitchens everywhere.

