Calcined Bauxite Market to Reach $3.6 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 4.7% CAGR: The Brainy Insights

Newark, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 2.3 billion calcined bauxite market will reach USD 3.6 billion by 2033. The alumina content of processed and calcined bauxite is high. Most calciners employ a rotary kiln for thermal treatment; however, some businesses use fluid bed calcination instead. Metallurgy, cement, abrasives, and refractory employ this item among other industries. The renewable energy sector is causing an increase in the usage of bauxite. Another reason driving the growth of the calcined bauxite business is the rise in aluminium production in developed countries. The three main companies in the calcined bauxite market are Alcoa, Bain Capital, and Cornerstone Capital. These companies' primary line of business is producing and marketing calcined bauxite.



Scope of Calcined Bauxite Market



Report Coverage Details CAGR 4.7% from 2024 to 2033 Market Size in 2023 USD 2.3 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 3.6 Billion Largest Market APAC Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033 Historical Year 2020-2022 Segments Covered by Product Type, Application, Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Insights on Calcined bauxite market



Asia Pacific will account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



The need for calcined bauxite in numerous applications, such as cement manufacture and road surfacing, was driven by the region's expanding building activity, especially in nations like China and India. Significant bauxite reserves and supportive government initiatives further reinforced Asia Pacific's market dominance.



The powdered segment dominated the market, with the most significant revenue of USD 1.33 billion. Because of its fine size, the particle powder type segment is an ideal raw material choice for manufacturing a broad range of end-market products. Consequently, during the forecast period, the growing demand for powdered calcined bauxite will positively impact supply.



The refractory segment dominated the market, with the most significant revenue of USD 0.78 billion. The main use of refractory bauxite grade is in producing high-alumina refractories with an alumina concentration ranging from 75 to 90%. This sector is delicate because these companies make bricks for stoves, blast furnaces, electric arc steel production furnaces, and other similar applications.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers: Expanding aluminium industry



Since calcined bauxite is a necessary refractory material in the production of aluminium, the market for it is expanding due to the expansion of the aluminium industry. The growing usage of aluminium in various industries, including construction, automotive manufacturing, and packaging, raises the demand for calcined bauxite. The demand for calcined bauxite and the growth of the aluminium industry are mutually reinforcing, which is why the market is expanding.



Restraint: Environmental challenges



Environmental problems such as greenhouse gas emissions, water pollution, and habitat destruction restrict the market's ability to grow calcined bauxite. Because of bauxite mining, pollutants created during refining damage water supplies, disrupt ecosystems, and destroy habitats. In addition, the energy-intensive calcination process releases greenhouse emissions, which pushes the company to find sustainable growth strategies.



Some of the major players operating in the calcined bauxite market are:



● Sinocean Industrial Limited

● FX Minerals Pte. Ltd.

● Alchemy Mineral LLC

● Abrasives Factory

● Great Lakes Minerals LKAB

● Saurashtra Calcine Bauxite & Allied Industries Ltd

● Thermo Fisher Scientific

● Artha Mineral Resources

● Bosai Minerals Group Co.Ltd.

● Dengfeng City Ludian Town Xingguang

● Futong Industry Co. Limited,

● EK-COMPANY AG

● First Bauxite LLC



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product Type:



● Aggregate

● Powdered



By Application:



● Abrasive

● Cement

● Refractory

● Metallurgy



About the report:



The global calcined bauxite market is analyzed based on value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



