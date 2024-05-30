Fujifilm to Showcase Innovation, Expertise and Breadth of Life Sciences Offerings at BIO 24

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fujifilm Life Sciences Strategic Business Office, with a portfolio of businesses offering products, services and comprehensive solutions that span support for all stages of therapeutic development from discovery through to commercialization, announces that it will showcase its offerings at booth 5035/4835 during the BIO International Convention (June 3-6), at the San Diego Convention Center. BIO 24 is the largest event in biotechnology, with over 20,000 industry members expected to join from around the globe and across the biotech ecosystem.

“Fujifilm is excited to join the premier biotech industry event to showcase our talent and experience in life sciences as we meet with innovators and demonstrate how our life science solutions can offer current and future customers support in advancing therapies,” says Toshihisa Iida, corporate vice president, general manager, Life Sciences Strategy Headquarters, FUJIFILM Corporation. “At BIO 24 we are also pleased to share our life sciences slogan ‘Partners for Life’ which expresses our commitment to customers and is embedded in everything we do.”

At BIO 24, Fujifilm will spotlight an expansive portfolio of life science innovations and expertise across offerings including induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), cell culture solutions, research tools, investigational drug development, drug delivery solutions, cell therapy development, quality control testing solutions, contract research services, as well as substantial Bio-CDMO services. With its combined expertise, Fujifilm offers customers end-to-end solutions in life sciences.

At the convention booth, Fujifilm will hold eight in-booth presentations to showcase innovation in life sciences as well as introduce the broad range of solutions it offers customers:





Monday, June 3

3:00 PM PT

“Fujifilm Nanoparticle Solutions for Advanced Drug Development: Ionizable Lipids/LNP for Nucleic Acid and Liposome for Small Molecules”, Naoki Yamada, Ph.D., director of strategy and operations, FUJIFILM Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc.

Tuesday, June 4

11:00 AM PT

“Fujifilm Group Capabilities for Drug Discovery”, Albert Zhang, field marketing & CRO specialist, Wako Europe Laboratory Chemicals, and Hiroshi Nakajima, Bio One Stop Solutions Department, Laboratory Chemicals Sales Operations, FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corp.

1:00 PM PT

“Leveraging Human iPSCs for Therapeutic and Drug Discovery Applications”, Keith R. Olson, Ph.D., executive vice president, commercial operations, FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics

3:00 PM PT

“KojoX- Transforming the CDMO Industry to Improve Patient Access to Medicine”, Peter Dam Madsen, senior vice president strategic business services, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

4:45 PM PT

“Wako Automation Division, FUJIFILM Wako Chemicals U.S.A., an innovative laboratory automation integrator powered by Wako's Director Scheduling Software”, Robert Bukar, vice president of FUJIFILM Wako Chemicals U.S.A. Corporation

Wednesday, June 5

11:00 AM PT

“Proactive Leadership to Ensure Quality During Exponential Growth”, Maja Pedersen, executive vice president, global quality & IT, and chief quality officer, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

1:00 PM PT

“Learn how FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific supports your bioprocessing needs to make new therapies a reality”, Erik Vaessen, Ph.D., chief business officer, life sciences, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific

3:00 PM PT

“Advancing Tomorrow’s Medicines Through Innovative Solutions”, Ian Goodwin, director of program design, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies



For additional details about the presentations, click here.

Fujifilm businesses joining BIO 24 include FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical, and FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation is the regional headquarters for the Americas. It is comprised of 27 affiliate companies across North and Latin America that are engaged in the research, development, manufacture, sale and service of Fujifilm products and services. The company’s portfolio represents a broad spectrum of industries including medical and life sciences, electronic, chemical, graphic arts, information systems, industrial products, broadcast, data storage, and photography. For more information, please visit: https://www.fujifilm.com/us/en/about/region.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver innovative products and services across the globe through the four key business segments of healthcare, electronics, business innovation, and imaging with over 70,000 employees. Guided and united by our Group Purpose of “giving our world more smiles,” we address social challenges and create a positive impact on society through our products, services, and business operations. Under its medium-term management plan, VISION2030, which ends in FY2030, we aspire to continue our evolution into a company that creates value and smiles for various stakeholders as a collection of global leading businesses and achieve a global revenue of 4 trillion yen (29 billion USD at an exchange rate of 140 JPY/USD). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

For further details about our commitment to sustainability and Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here

