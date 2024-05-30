Atlas Air Worldwide Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of outsourced aviation logistics, today announced the release of its 2023 Sustainability Report.

Atlas’ fifth report showcases the Company’s advancement in fulfilling its sustainability objectives. Through sustained initiatives and programs, Atlas has made strides across the four key pillars in its sustainability strategy: Preserve Our Planet, Care for our People, Maximize Social Impact and Grow Responsibly.

“‘Caring for the World We Carry’ embodies our commitment to doing business the right way, and in 2023, we made meaningful progress in our sustainability performance. Through collaboration with our customers and strategic partners, we are championing initiatives aimed at promoting environmental sustainability within aviation. We have also strengthened our workforce development programs, in line with our goals to serve as a catalyst for nurturing tomorrow's aviators, as we work to fulfill our mission to power our customers’ global supply chain,” said Michael Steen, Chief Executive Officer, Atlas Air Worldwide. “All our work is supported by a strong governance structure underscored by the appointment of the Company’s first Head of Sustainability.”

"It is an honor to lead Atlas' decarbonization strategy and work with our customers to help them achieve their business goals while also upholding our shared sustainability commitments," said Richard Broekman, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Sustainability. "Sustainability is integral to our operations, making a positive impact on both our business and our customers' supply chains. In 2023, we made strides in enhancing our decarbonization strategy, focusing on sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) procurement, operational efficiencies and fleet modernization. By partnering with industry leaders, we launched the Sustainable Engine Alliance and pioneered regular SAF use on cargo flights in Spain. We’re also spearheading unique collaborations aimed at advocating for wider SAF adoption, developing innovative carbon reduction solutions and optimizing operations with cutting-edge technologies. Despite challenges, our dedication to sustainability remains unwavering, propelling progress toward a greener future within the communities we serve."

Key highlights of the 2023 Sustainability Report include:

Preserve Our Planet

Enhanced the decarbonization strategy through a comprehensive, cross-functional action plan, with each initiative prioritized by CO 2 impact, ROI and feasibility.

through a comprehensive, cross-functional action plan, with each initiative prioritized by CO impact, ROI and feasibility. Saved nearly 36,000 metric tons of CO 2 and more than 3.7 million gallons of fuel by utilizing and tracking fuel-saving best practices.

by utilizing and tracking fuel-saving best practices. Announced a partnership with customer Inditex to incorporate 5% sustainable aviation fuel for all flights departing from Zaragoza Airport in Spain.

to incorporate 5% sustainable aviation fuel for all flights departing from Zaragoza Airport in Spain. Launched the Sustainable Engine Alliance with Kuehne+Nagel and SR Technics Group, which earned a Laureate Award from Aviation Week Network Magazine.

with Kuehne+Nagel and SR Technics Group, which earned a Laureate Award from Aviation Week Network Magazine. Implemented a Lean Management 5S program at Atlas’ Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky facility to enhance workflow efficiency, reduce errors and minimize waste.



Care for Our People

Ensured active employee engagement through various feedback channels, including engagement surveys, feedback loops, CEO Round Table discussions, Company-wide Town Halls and Human Resources Town Square discussions.

through various feedback channels, including engagement surveys, feedback loops, CEO Round Table discussions, Company-wide Town Halls and Human Resources Town Square discussions. Increased safety performance and culture through rigorous training, a steadfast focus on mitigating risks and an unwavering attention to protocols outlined in Atlas’ updated Safety Management System (SMS).

through rigorous training, a steadfast focus on mitigating risks and an unwavering attention to protocols outlined in Atlas’ updated Safety Management System (SMS). Achieved tangible progress in the journey toward diversity and inclusion highlighted by talent acquisition programs and pipelines, and a new employee resource group (ERG) dedicated to fostering a culture of acceptance and inclusivity at Atlas.

highlighted by talent acquisition programs and pipelines, and a new employee resource group (ERG) dedicated to fostering a culture of acceptance and inclusivity at Atlas. Developed pilot training programs, including a tailored mentorship program designed to enhance pilot leadership skills and partnered with Visionary Training Resources (VTR) to develop a virtual reality learning tool for pilot simulator training.

Maximize Social Impact

Spent nearly $240 million supporting small and diverse businesses and nearly doubled the spending goal for veteran-owned small businesses.

and nearly doubled the spending goal for veteran-owned small businesses. Expanded opportunities for employees to participate in student outreach and inspire future science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) professionals through programs such as Atlas Air Ambassadors.

and inspire future science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) professionals through programs such as Atlas Air Ambassadors. Partnered with Turkish Airlines and the Turkish Embassy to transport critical relief supplies to thousands of earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.

to thousands of earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria. Raised record-breaking funds totaling approximately $123,000 benefiting K9s For Warriors, the nation’s largest provider of trained service dogs to military veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma.

Grow Responsibly

Enhanced the Company’s oversight of sustainability with the formation of the Board-level Safety & ESG Committee and the appointment of Atlas’ first Head of Sustainability.

with the formation of the Board-level Safety & ESG Committee and the appointment of Atlas’ first Head of Sustainability. Partnered with the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to join the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC), a new effort to lead the development and execution of cyber defense operations plans to decrease incident risk.

to join the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC), a new effort to lead the development and execution of cyber defense operations plans to decrease incident risk. Continued to advance Atlas’ key advocacy initiatives furthering sustainability efforts, bolstering the aviation workforce and supporting global trade.



