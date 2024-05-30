DLL and Sunstone Credit Announce Partnership to Accelerate Adoption of Renewable Energy in the U.S. through Accessible Solar Financing

NEW YORK, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLL is partnering with Sunstone Credit, Inc. , a commercial solar loan platform that helps businesses switch to clean energy, to provide solar financing solutions that accelerate the adoption of renewable energy in the United States.

DLL, founded in 1969, is a global asset finance company for equipment and technology with a managed portfolio of more than EUR 44B. DLL is committed to supporting the shift towards cleaner energy and decarbonization, as well as energy-efficient equipment for its partners and end-users, and will be providing Sunstone Credit with financing solutions for energy producing and energy infrastructure assets which include solar and battery storage.

Through this partnership, Sunstone Credit will leverage DLL’s global reach, as well as its exceptional customer service and extensive product offering to bring creative new financing solutions to the U.S. commercial solar market . The partnership will build on Sunstone Credit’s existing cost-effective solar financing solutions and will further support and accelerate the energy transition and the reduction of greenhouse gas intensity across the country.

“We are thrilled to partner with Sunstone Credit to fuel their growth as well as finance solar solutions for commercial and industrial customers of all sizes,” said Dave Ingram, U.S. Regional Commercial Manager, Energy Transition at DLL. “Aligning with DLL’s strategic goal ‘to be the transition partner for a better world,’ this partnership will provide Sunstone Credit access to credit facilities to enable them to serve an even broader network of customers and contractors across the U.S.”

DLL’s Energy Transition team in the U.S. will work with Sunstone Credit to fund solar projects sourced through Sunstone’s extensive network of channel partners, which spans across all 50 states. Sunstone has continually expanded its affordable financing options via its best-in-class online platform to suit varying borrowing needs for businesses of all sizes. In 2023, it surpassed half a billion dollars in initiated loan applications across the U.S.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with a world-class organization who shares in our strategic vision and who sees the enormous opportunity in financing the energy transition. Through our partnership, Sunstone Credit and DLL will help commercial property owners, nonprofits and businesses of all sizes save money and contribute to decarbonization,” said Scott Muckleroy, co-founder, and SVP of Finance at Sunstone Credit. “DLL’s unparalleled expertise in clean energy and equipment finance are enormous assets that will support our shared goal of building a better world through accessible clean energy financing.”

This partnership comes on the heels of Sunstone opening its co-headquarters in Baltimore to expand solar access in the Mid-Atlantic. The company also recently acquired ORKA Finance , a commercial solar lender, and joined a consortium of investors to buy Sunlight Financial, a residential solar financing company.

To learn more, please visit DLL and Sunstone Credit ’s websites.

About DLL

DLL is a global asset finance company for equipment and technology with a managed portfolio of more than EUR 44 billion. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, DLL provides financial solutions to the Agriculture, Food, Healthcare, Clean Technology, Construction, Transportation, Industrial, Office Equipment and Technology industries in more than 25 countries. DLL partners with equipment manufacturers, dealers, and distributors, as well as end-customers on a direct basis, to enable businesses to more easily access equipment, technology, and software. The company also delivers insights and advice to partners and customers that drive smarter and more economical methods of use. DLL combines customer focus with deep industry knowledge to deliver sustainable solutions for the complete asset life cycle, including commercial finance, retail finance and used equipment finance. DLL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Rabobank Group. To learn more about DLL, visit www.dllgroup.com .

About Sunstone Credit

Sunstone Credit is on a mission to democratize access to solar for businesses of all sizes. Sitting at the intersection of climate, finance and technology, Sunstone has built a best-in-class technology platform and partnered with leading financial institutions and a national network of solar developers to provide business borrowers access to simple, affordable and easy-to-understand solar loan products with flexible terms and a streamlined application process. When commercial customers go solar using Sunstone’s products, they save money and reduce their carbon footprint, driving a clean, green future for all. Learn more at sunstonecredit.com .

