Verana Health Announces Launch of Qdata® Uveitic Macular Edema Module

Expansive, high-quality real-world dataset of more than 152,000 de-identified patients utilizes electronic health record data to confirm the diagnosis and better understand the outcomes of patients with uveitic macular edema.



SAN FRANCISCO, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verana Health®, a digital health company dedicated to revolutionizing patient care and clinical research through real-world data (RWD), today announced the launch of its Qdata® Uveitic Macular Edema (UME) module, a dataset containing curated variables such as visual acuity (VA), central subfield thickness (CST) and intraocular pressure (IOP).

This latest Qdata module, which includes an average of nearly four years of follow-up data on more than 152,000 de-identified patients, represents a major advancement in the management and treatment of UME, a prevalent complication of uveitis that leads to significant visual loss. The module integrates exclusive structured and unstructured electronic health record (EHR) data from the American Academy of Ophthalmology IRIS® Registry (Intelligent Research in Sight), offering critical insights into diagnosis accuracy, patient journey specifics, and treatment efficacy. The dataset can support clinical development, health economics and outcomes research, and medical affairs teams by accelerating therapy development, monitoring real-world treatment patterns and outcomes, and informing site selection and patient identification.

"While there are effective steroid treatments for UME, it often requires regular injections to prevent the disease from progressing to the point of vision loss. This highlights a real need to understand the best treatment plan based on patient characteristics and demographics,” said Sujay Jadhav, CEO of Verana Health. "Our Qdata UME module addresses a significant gap in UME research and treatment by going beyond standard diagnostic codes and identifying key variables that can be extracted from clinician notes within EHRs to help evaluate the efficacy of treatments.”

This newly launched dataset follows Verana Health’s recent announcement of the development of Qdata Dry Eye Disease and the launch of Qdata Thyroid Eye Disease – further adding to the company’s ophthalmology research capabilities. To learn more about Verana Health’s Ophthalmology Qdata, click here .

About Verana Health

Verana Health® is revolutionizing patient care and clinical research by unlocking the potential of real-world data. Verana Health has an exclusive real-world data network of 90 million de-identified patients from more than 20,000 clinicians, stemming from its exclusive data partnerships with leading medical societies. Verana Health harnesses deep expertise, secure advanced technology, and direct access to exclusive, near real-time data sources to deliver actionable quality insights that help companies make sense of the data. For more information, visit www.veranahealth.com.

