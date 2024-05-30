Bang & Olufsen A/S – financial calendar

| Source: Bang & Olufsen A/S Bang & Olufsen A/S

Please be informed of the following dates for Bang & Olufsen’s planned publication of financial reports and dates for Annual General Meetings in 2024 and 2025. Interim reports and annual reports are expected to be published in the morning on the listed dates.

2024

 
Thursday 4 JulyAnnual report 2023/24

Thursday 15 AugustAnnual General Meeting
(Deadline for subjects and proposals to the agenda is 4 July)

Thursday 10 OctoberInterim report (1st quarter 2024/25)

  
2025

 
Friday 10 JanuaryInterim report (2nd quarter 2024/25)

Wednesday 9 AprilInterim report (3rd quarter 2024/25)

Thursday 3 JulyAnnual report 2024/25

Thursday 14 AugustAnnual General Meeting
(Deadline for subjects and proposals to the agenda is 3 July)


For further information, please contact:

Cristina Rønde Hefting
Investor Relations
Phone: +45 4153 7303

