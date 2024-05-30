Bang & Olufsen A/S – financial calendar

Please be informed of the following dates for Bang & Olufsen’s planned publication of financial reports and dates for Annual General Meetings in 2024 and 2025. Interim reports and annual reports are expected to be published in the morning on the listed dates.



2024



Thursday 4 July Annual report 2023/24



Thursday 15 August Annual General Meeting

(Deadline for subjects and proposals to the agenda is 4 July)



Thursday 10 October Interim report (1st quarter 2024/25)



2025



Friday 10 January Interim report (2nd quarter 2024/25)



Wednesday 9 April Interim report (3rd quarter 2024/25)



Thursday 3 July Annual report 2024/25



Thursday 14 August Annual General Meeting

(Deadline for subjects and proposals to the agenda is 3 July)





For further information, please contact:

Cristina Rønde Hefting

Investor Relations

Phone: +45 4153 7303

