TSplus Announces Major Update: Secure Remote Support Takes Center Stage with New Features

IRVINE, Calif., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSplus proudly announces the release of its Remote Support software’s latest update, Version 3.80. This significant milestone brings forth a host of powerful features, reinforcing TSplus’ commitment to providing secure and seamless remote assistance.



Two Factor Authentication Enhances Security

Security remains paramount in the realm of remote support, and TSplus recognizes this with the integration of Two Factor Authentication (2FA). With this new feature, users can bolster their security posture by adding an extra layer of verification, safeguarding sensitive data and systems from unauthorized access. Configurable directly from the Administration Console's "Security" tab, 2FA ensures peace of mind for both support teams and end-users.

Subscription Key Access Restriction: Strengthening Control

In line with TSplus' dedication to empowering administrators with robust control over their remote support environment, Version 3.80 introduces Subscription Key Access Restriction. This innovative feature enables administrators to prevent external users from attaching to their subscription key, mitigating potential risks associated with unauthorized access. Now available in the "Security" tab of the Administration Console, this functionality offers enhanced governance and security over remote support operations.

Seamless Communication with Chat Translation

Breaking down language barriers, TSplus Remote Support now facilitates seamless communication across diverse regions with the introduction of Chat Translation. Leveraging AI-powered translation capabilities, users can translate chat messages into their OS region language in near real-time, fostering collaboration and efficiency in remote support interactions. With just a click on the new "Translate chat" button, users can transcend linguistic boundaries, delivering unparalleled support experiences regardless of language differences.

Continued Commitment to Secure Remote Support

This latest release underscores TSplus' unwavering commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. By incorporating cutting-edge features such as Two Factor Authentication, Subscription Key Restriction Access, and Chat Translation, TSplus reaffirms its position as a trailblazer in the remote support landscape. As organizations navigate the complexities of remote work and support, TSplus remains steadfast in its mission to provide secure, reliable, and user-friendly solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of businesses worldwide.

Version 3.80 of TSplus Remote Support is now available for download. Existing users can seamlessly upgrade to the latest version to leverage these new features and enhancements. For more information and to access the full changelog, please visit: https://dl-files.com/RemoteSupport-changelog.html.

About TSplus

TSplus is a leading provider of remote access and support solutions, empowering businesses with secure, reliable, and user-friendly remote access technologies. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, TSplus delivers cutting-edge solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of businesses across industries.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b97b8303-a532-41d1-83a8-447f127ee22d