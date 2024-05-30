Global Grafted Polyolefins Market Report 2024-2029 by Material, Type, Application, and Region with Analysis on the Value Chain, Pricing, Technologies, Patents, Tariffs & Regulations, and Key Players

Dublin, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Grafted Polyolefins Market by Type (Maleic Anhydride Grafted PE, Maleic Anhydride Grafted PP, Maleic Anhydride Grafted EVA), Application (Adhesion Promotion, Impact Modification, Compatibilization, Bonding), End-Use Industry - Forecast 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global grafted polyolefins market is projected to grow from USD 1.8 billion in 2024 to USD 2.3 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.
The grafted polyolefins market is experiencing substantial growth driven by a convergence of key factors across various industries. The proliferation of electronic devices, coupled with advancements in flexible and lightweight materials, propels the demand for Maleic Anhydride Grafted PE. Additionally, the rising significance of sustainable and high-performance packaging solutions fuels the market. The expansion of end-use industries such as textiles, automotive, and construction, coupled with increasing consumer awareness regarding product safety and longevity, further contributes to the market's growth.
Automotive end-user industry accounted for the largest share by end-use segment in terms of value
The grafted polyolefins market experiences robust growth primarily driven by the growing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles has resulted in the use of advanced materials, such as grafted polyolefins, to reduce the overall weight of automotive parts while maintaining performance. Additionally, the growing emphasis on sustainability and recyclability in the automotive sector has increased demand for grafted polyolefins, as these materials can be easily recycled and reused, contributing to a more circular economy.
For example, these materials are increasingly being used in the production of electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), where they play an important role in the manufacture of battery components, charging systems, and other critical EV/HEV components. This increased application scope in the fast growing EV/HEV market is likely to drive up demand for grafted polyolefins in the automotive industry.
Asia-Pacific is the largest market for Grafted polyolefins
Its large and rising customer base, strong industrial sector, abundant raw materials, and favourable regulatory environment. The region's rapidly rising customer base generates demand for a variety of grafted polyolefin-based products, including packaging materials, textiles, and consumer goods. Furthermore, the region's industrial sector, particularly in the automotive, construction, and electronics industries, is a major user of grafted polyolefins, which are used to manufacture lightweight automobiles, coatings, adhesives, and sealants, among other things.
The region's supply of raw materials, notably polyolefins, lowers the manufacturing costs of grafted polyolefins, making it more cost-effective for manufacturers to do business there Furthermore, the region's favorable regulatory environment, such as the increasing adoption of bio-degradable polyethylene due to rising environmental concerns, is expected to drive the demand for grafted polyolefins.
