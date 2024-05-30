Global Grafted Polyolefins Market Report 2024-2029 by Material, Type, Application, and Region with Analysis on the Value Chain, Pricing, Technologies, Patents, Tariffs & Regulations, and Key Players

Dublin, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Grafted Polyolefins Market by Type (Maleic Anhydride Grafted PE, Maleic Anhydride Grafted PP, Maleic Anhydride Grafted EVA), Application (Adhesion Promotion, Impact Modification, Compatibilization, Bonding), End-Use Industry - Forecast 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global grafted polyolefins market is projected to grow from USD 1.8 billion in 2024 to USD 2.3 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

The grafted polyolefins market is experiencing substantial growth driven by a convergence of key factors across various industries. The proliferation of electronic devices, coupled with advancements in flexible and lightweight materials, propels the demand for Maleic Anhydride Grafted PE. Additionally, the rising significance of sustainable and high-performance packaging solutions fuels the market. The expansion of end-use industries such as textiles, automotive, and construction, coupled with increasing consumer awareness regarding product safety and longevity, further contributes to the market's growth.





Automotive end-user industry accounted for the largest share by end-use segment in terms of value



The grafted polyolefins market experiences robust growth primarily driven by the growing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles has resulted in the use of advanced materials, such as grafted polyolefins, to reduce the overall weight of automotive parts while maintaining performance. Additionally, the growing emphasis on sustainability and recyclability in the automotive sector has increased demand for grafted polyolefins, as these materials can be easily recycled and reused, contributing to a more circular economy.

For example, these materials are increasingly being used in the production of electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), where they play an important role in the manufacture of battery components, charging systems, and other critical EV/HEV components. This increased application scope in the fast growing EV/HEV market is likely to drive up demand for grafted polyolefins in the automotive industry.



Asia-Pacific is the largest market for Grafted polyolefins



Its large and rising customer base, strong industrial sector, abundant raw materials, and favourable regulatory environment. The region's rapidly rising customer base generates demand for a variety of grafted polyolefin-based products, including packaging materials, textiles, and consumer goods. Furthermore, the region's industrial sector, particularly in the automotive, construction, and electronics industries, is a major user of grafted polyolefins, which are used to manufacture lightweight automobiles, coatings, adhesives, and sealants, among other things.

The region's supply of raw materials, notably polyolefins, lowers the manufacturing costs of grafted polyolefins, making it more cost-effective for manufacturers to do business there Furthermore, the region's favorable regulatory environment, such as the increasing adoption of bio-degradable polyethylene due to rising environmental concerns, is expected to drive the demand for grafted polyolefins.

Other Segment Highlights

Maleic Anhydride Grafted PE accounted for the largest share by type in terms of value

Extrusion accounted for the largest share by processing technology in terms of value

Research Coverage



This report segments the market for grafted polyolefins market on the basis of material, type, application, and region, and provides estimations for the overall value of the market across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key strategies, expansions, and mergers & acquisitions associated with the market for grafted polyolefins market.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 251 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $2.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Growing Demand from Automotive and Packaging Sectors to Drive Market

Maleic Anhydride Grafted PE to be Fastest-Growing Segment During Forecast Period

Automotive to be Fastest-Growing Segment During Forecast Period

China to Record Fastest Growth During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers Increasing Demand for Enhanced Polymers in Automotive and Construction Sectors Technological Advancements in Polymer Science Rising Focus on Sustainable Solutions

Restraints Stringent Regulatory Compliances

Opportunities Development of Grafted Polyolefins with Antimicrobial and Conductive Properties

Challenges Production Cost and Technical Complexities



Value Chain Analysis

Raw Material Suppliers

Grafting Manufacturers

Distributors

End-users

Pricing Analysis

Average Selling Price Trend, by Region

Average Selling Price Trend, by Type

Average Selling Price Trend of Key Players, by Top 3 Types

Average Selling Price Trend, by End-use Industry

Technology Analysis

Key Technology

Complementary Technology

Adjacent Technology

Patent Analysis

Methodology

Granted Patents

Publication Trends Over Last Ten Years

Insights

Legal Status

Jurisdiction Analysis

Top Applicants

Key Patents for Grafted Polyolefins

Trade Analysis

Import Scenario

Export Scenario

Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

Tariff and Regulations Related to Grafted Polyolefins

Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

Regulations Related to Grafted Polyolefins Market

Case Study Analysis

Study on Peroxide-Initiated Grafting of Polyethylene Onto Silane-Treated Surfaces

Comparative Study of THA and MA Grafting on Polyolefins: Effects on Crystalline Structure and Processing

Effect of Maleic Anhydride Grafting on Polyolefins and PP/HDPE Blend

Companies Featured

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Guangzhou Lushan New Materials Co. Ltd.

Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Mitsui Chemicals Asia-Pacific, Ltd.

Arkema

Clariant

Borealis AG

Si Group, Inc.

Dow

Coace

Swastik Interchem Private Limited

The Compound Company

Will & Co B.V.

Jiangsu Faer Wax Industry Co. Ltd.

Nagase America LLC

Payesh C-One Polymer

Westlake Corporation

Fine-Blend Polymer (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.

Synthomer PLC

Saco Aei Polymers

Shenyang Ketong Plastic Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/li4ieb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment