Europe Organic Food Market Report 2024-2032 by Product Types, Distribution Channel, Country and Company Analysis

Europe Organic Food Market value is forecasted to be around US$ 132.82 Billion by 2032. The CAGR for the Europe organic food industry between 2024 and 2032 is 10.25%. The publisher said that it amounted to US$ 55.21 Billion in the year 2023.

The organic food market has grown notably since the late 20th century. It is now a multi-million-dollar sector with its distribution, retail, processing, and production processes. The World of Organic Agriculture report said that at least 3.7 million farmers manage more than 76 million hectares of agricultural land organically, and organic agriculture is implemented in 191 countries.





The expansion of Organic Farmland is Progressing Steadily



Organic farming is increasingly identified by clients, farmers, environmentalists, and policy-makers as one among several possible trends for environmental, social, and monetary sustainability in agriculture. It has taken a long time to get this position. In recent years, organic farming in Europe has seen a swift increase. This is propelling the Europe organic food market.

The European Union stated that, between 2012 and 2020, the proportion of EU agricultural area used for organic farming climbed by more than 50%, or 5.7% annually. Organic farming accounted for 9.1% of the EU's total agricultural area in 2020. Permanent grassland accounted for 42% of the EU's organic farming area, with green fodder (17%), cereals (16%), and permanent crops like fruit, olives, and vineyards (11%), following in order.



Increasing Prevalence of Vegan and Vegetarian Diets



Plant-based diets have become increasingly popular thanks to their health benefits and tremendous environmental impact. Vegetarianism, particularly veganism, has expanded in popularity in Europe during the last few years. According to a study on International Lifestyles Survey results estimate that more than 3% of Europeans said they were vegans, approx 11% said they were flexitarians, and 23% said they ate less meat. This growth in vegan diets and veganism adds to the Europe organic food market's growth.

Manufacturers are making more extensive organic plant-based offerings to satisfy demand, driving the increase in the European organic food industry. According to 88% of professionals in the food sector worldwide surveyed by NSF in 2021, there will be a greater demand for plant-based products. 60% of respondents said plant-based food was more environmentally friendly, and 74% said customers chose it for a better lifestyle.



Growing emphasis on Health Awareness



The growth in health awareness has led to increased interest in organic food. Consumer interest in organic food has spiked. European consumers are paying extra attention to the ingredients of their food and drinks, leading to a modern substitute for artificial ingredients with natural elements. Plant-based diets are very much 'on trend,' driving demand for natural and contemporary alternatives in the categories.



Government backing and Emphasis on Sustainability



Stable government support is crucial for boosting growth and improving the sector of organic agriculture. The European Green Deal's key component is a sustainable food system. The European Commission has set a goal of having at least 25% of the EU's agricultural area under organic farming and a notable rise in organic aquaculture by 2030 as part of the Green Deal's Farm to Fork agenda.

The Commission plans to allocate at least 30% of the funding for research and innovation initiatives in agriculture, forestry, and rural areas to subjects unique to or pertinent to the organic sector to support the action plan's goals. It is likely to make the European organic food market a global leader. And that ambition is reflected in national food policies. For instance, in Copenhagen, 88 percent of the components in meals offered at the city's 1,000 public schools are organic. Similarly, in Italy, more than 13,000 school meals contain organic ingredients.



Germany Organic Food Market



Germany might register the highest increase rate in the European organic food market. This is due to purchasers' developing cognizance of health. Mintel's record states that 66% of Germans try to eat and drink healthily, always or most of the time. 73% of Germans agree that many healthy habits additionally benefit the surroundings. Therefore, plant-based dieting will continue to be preferred for personal and planetary fitness motives. The significant presence of organic food stores also propels the organic food market in Germany. The USDA estimates that there are more than 2,400 retail organic food stores in Germany.

