Sermonix Pharmaceuticals to Present Poster on ELAINE-3 Trial in Progress at ASCO 2024

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sermonix Pharmaceuticals Inc., a privately held biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapeutics to specifically treat metastatic breast cancers (mBC), today announced it will present a poster updating the progress of its Phase 3 ELAINE-3 clinical trial at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). ASCO 2024 will be held May 31-June 4, 2024, at McCormick Place in Chicago.



Poster Details:

Open-label, randomized, multicenter, phase 3, ELAINE-3 study of the efficacy and safety of lasofoxifene plus abemaciclib for treating ER+/HER2-, locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer with an ESR1 mutation. Abstract Number: TPS1127

TPS1127 Poster Board Number: 101b

101b Session Date/Time: June 2, 2024, 9 a.m.-noon CDT

A global registrational study, the third Evaluation of Lasofoxifene in ESR1 Mutations (ELAINE) trial is assessing the efficacy of oral lasofoxifene and Eli Lilly and Company’s CDK4/6 inhibitor abemaciclib (Verzenio®) compared to fulvestrant and abemaciclib in 400 pre- and post-menopausal subjects with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer with an ESR1 mutation.

“Sermonix looks forward to updating our peers at ASCO 2024 about the progress of ELAINE-3, which is actively enrolling in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Israel,” said Dr. David Portman, Sermonix founder and chief executive officer. “In previous trials, lasofoxifene demonstrated compelling anti-tumor activity against tumors with increasingly prevalent ESR1 mutations and potential benefit on quality of life with respect to vaginal and sexual health. We are excited to gain a greater understand of lasofoxifene’s potential as ELAINE-3 progresses, and hopefully bring it one important step closer to patients.”

About Sermonix

Sermonix Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a privately held biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of female-specific oncology products and is currently undertaking a Phase 3 clinical study of lasofoxifene, its lead investigational drug. The Sermonix management team, led by founder Dr. David Portman, has significant experience in all stages of the drug development, regulatory and commercialization processes. Paul Plourde, M.D., vice president of oncology clinical development, has many decades of experience at AstraZeneca in the breast cancer drug development arena. Barry Komm, Ph.D., chief scientific officer, is recognized for his expertise in nuclear receptor biology. Miriam Portman, M.D., is co-founder and chief operating officer, with expertise in clinical trial conduct and patient recruitment. Elizabeth Attias, M.M.Sc., Sc.D., chief strategy and development officer, has extensive experience in pharmaceutical drug commercialization. Simon Jenkins, Ph.D., vice president of operations, has over 30 years of experience in global drug development leadership. Sermonix non-executive chairman of the board is Anthony Wild, Ph.D., former president of both Parke-Davis Pharmaceuticals and Warner-Lambert’s Pharmaceutical Division. Learn more at SermonixPharma.com.